Joey Logano Warns NASCAR Grid Faces Another “Unknown” Era as Phoenix Experiment Triggers Next Gen Flashbacks

This season, NASCAR fulfilled a couple of popular demands. One of those was a horsepower bump from 670 hp to 750 hp. But while that bump was something many drivers were asking for, it would undoubtedly be an adaptation process, one which Joey Logano believes isn’t far from the one drivers went through not long ago.

Joey Logano previews impact of recent Next Gen changes

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Ahead of this weekend’s Cup race Las Vegas, Joey Logano shared his thoughts on the increased horsepower to be used during the race. The first race that had the display of the 750 hp pack was Bowman Gray, followed by COTA, and then Phoenix last weekend.

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The new increased horsepower in Next Gen cars, which were introduced in 2021, will once again be used at Las Vegas. And as per 3x Cup champion, Joey Logano, the process of adapting to the change won’t be that different from adapting to the current generation of racecars.

“Unknowns right? The first time we had the Next Gen cars and we were learning about what to do. Well, it’s kind of the learning process again. Going to a racetrack with a package we haven’t run with where, again, the setups are kind of married to them. With some small tweaks. So, it’ll be an interesting practice session for sure to see where everybody stacks in,” Logano said in a media availability session at Las Vegas.

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Speaking about the rules package in Phoenix, Logano deemed it better. He claimed it was the highest he has seen cars run in turns three and four as he credited it to increased power. As for his expectations for the tire at Vegas, Joey Logano said he hopes to have better passing ability.

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For the Penske driver, Vegas is a ‘challenging place’ to follow each other, especially in turns one and two.

“Ideally, cars have a little bit more separation and speed. I’m sure cars will fall off at different rates. And in theory, you should be able to follow each other closer. Just from an aerodynamic perspective. So, all that should be good. I think it’d be good,” he described.

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Logano claimed that drivers will be ‘off the gas’, therefore brakes will come more into play during the race.

Logano on the Chase format over the playoff format

Ahead of this season, NASCAR fulfiled another major demand from fans and drivers alike as it discarded the Playoff format in favor of the Chase format. But Joey Logano, despite being a 3x Cup champion in the playoffs era, wasn’t too bothered by the change.

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“Honestly, I’m OK with whatever they tell us because the rules are the same for everybody, just like they were before. Everyone started with the same set of rules. We all knew what we had to do to try to win a championship. Now, we have a different set of rules with all of us starting at zero again, and we have to change the way that we go win the championship. The strategy of how you race and prepare and all those things is different,” he said as per RACER.

Having said that, he claimed the Chase format will be ‘very different’, so much so that it would force teams to go back to the drawing board and do something new. But again, it was something he insisted he’s fine with and doesn’t care that much about.

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As a fan, Logano said he liked the playoff format more. But at the same time, he understood that if the majority didn’t like it, it was something which was bound to change.