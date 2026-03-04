Joey Logano’s Stellar Phoenix Tribute to Penske Teammate Wins Over NASCAR Fans

If there’s one thing fans love about Joey Logano and his No. 22 team, it’s the paint schemes. While his iconic red-and-yellow Shell car already stands out on the track, the team occasionally goes the extra mile with special one-off liveries. And whether it’s in NASCAR or Formula 1, fans usually have one common complaint about these special designs.

Penske to run special Bathurst 1000 livery

The Bathurst 2019 was a special race for the motorsports magnate Roger Penske. Being one of the most challenging races ever on an extremely technical track, winning here is considered precious, and Penske managed to do just that with Scott McLaughlin. Seven years after the iconic race win, the motorsports world will once again be reminded, as Joey Logano is prepared to race at the Phoenix Raceway with his car painted in the same livery.

This was the first time Penske had won the race, which made the moment even more iconic.

McLaughlin, known for his competitive drive, helped deliver nearly 50 race wins for the team with the Shell V-Power paint scheme, making it one of the most dominant runs in the Supercars Series.

Logano’s car, however, will carry Pennzoil sponsorship while using the V-Power-inspired livery colors.

Logano is also looking to extend his legacy in the NASCAR Cup Series, but the 2025 season did not deliver the results many expected.

In addition, with the playoff format gone, his chances of capturing another championship have become less certain.

While that topic may eventually divide fans, they currently appear united in their reaction to the paint scheme Penske unveiled for the Phoenix race.

Fans want Joey Logano’s livery to stay forever

“That should just be his paint scheme year-round.” As mentioned earlier, Team Penske has long been known for designing standout special liveries, and this latest tribute only reinforces that reputation. Over the years, the organization has produced several memorable one-off paint schemes across NASCAR and IndyCar, which is why many fans immediately started calling for this Phoenix design to be used throughout the season.

“The 22 team absolutely does not miss with these paint schemes. This is GORGEOUS. It needs to be the primary paint scheme,” another fan wrote after seeing Joey Logano’s tribute livery inspired by Scott McLaughlin’s 2019 Bathurst 1000-winning design.

For some fans, these special designs have become so popular that they have started comparing them with the regular schemes used on Logano’s No. 22 Ford in recent seasons.

“This and his Newgarden Daytona 500 scheme just highlight how crap and boring Joey’s schemes have been in the Next Gen era. This or Newgarden should be the standard scheme.”

Even if Team Penske chooses not to run the tribute design regularly, supporters have already shown interest in keeping the look alive in other ways. “Goddamn. I love that. I’d buy that diecast,” one fan commented.

Others admitted that the design was impressive enough to win over even those who are not usually fans of Logano. “God dammit, stop making me like Joey Logano schemes,” another user joked.

At the end of the day, though, a striking paint scheme alone does not determine race results. While Team Penske appears to have delivered another fan-favorite look for the No. 22 car, it will ultimately be up to Joey Logano to make the most of it on track.

So far, the 2026 season has not shown him at his strongest, which makes the upcoming Phoenix race weekend, already drawing attention for its IndyCar-NASCAR crossover and McLaughlin tribute, an interesting opportunity for the former champion to regain momentum.