John Force Announces Retirement After Devastating Injury Ends His Driving Future

When you have raced for 65 years, time seems to be an endless flow of bliss. That was the case for John Force, the NHRA legend. He once famously said he would keep racing until the very end. However, the sting of reality drained this magical dream of the 16-time NHRA champion. Force had a harrowing crash last year. Almost one and a half years later, the final nail in the coffin of his wish is here.

On 23rd June 2024, John Force was involved in a 302 mph crash at the 2024 Virginia Nationals. He sustained a traumatic brain injury, as well as a broken sternum and a right wrist injury. These mishaps were enough to derail his legendary career once and for all. And we have the legend himself announcing it with his charismatic persona.

The Force will be with us off the tracks

A recent video released by John Force Racing on X declared much-expected news – John Force is hanging up his firesuit. And the legend pronounced it, apologizing for his cloudy words due to the accident’s ripple effects. “It’s time for me to retire,” he said. “And I don’t want to get hurt. I’ve said it many times, I’m gonna stay in the car until my racecar gets me. And I always meant that. But I’ve been hurt really bad. And I’m gonna grow my operation. I am excited where it’s going.” Force has clinched 157 career NHRA wins. He won his first NHRA title in 1990 and then won 12 titles over 14 years, from 1991 through 2004. Force’s last title came in 2013.

The legend will continue to field John Force Racing, which he and his wife, Laurie Force, built over the past 30 years. It has cars in both the Funny Car and Top Fuel divisions of NHRA. While John Force was out of the seat, he had talented replacements. Veteran NHRA driver Jack Beckman filled in for Force in Funny Car alongside Austin Prock, the 2024 champion and current Funny Car points leader. Force is rooting for them, alongside his daughter, Brittany. “Beckman was there at the press conference. And so was Prock. They’re all running for the championship. Brittany is setting records right and left. She’s got a shot. You know, to move up the ladder. To maybe second or third.”

Besides managing his team, John Force is looking forward to spending time with his family. His daughter, Courtney Force, and her husband, IndyCar Series racer Graham Rahal, have three adorable kids, with plans for more. Force said, “I’ve got new grandchildren coming with Courtney. She just had a little girl. And she’s got two girls already, Harlan & Tinley. We have Autumn. Of course, we have Jacob & Noah. So uh, I got a next generation that will follow me, just like my girls.”

Yet John Force did not entirely dismiss the possibility of his return to racing. It all depends on what the fans want. “I won’t say I won’t ever get in a car and warm it up. Or maybe even make a burnout. Don’t know. But I guess it’ll be the response from fans. You cheer loud enough, I’ll hear ya. So, what I’m doing right now is, I beat this body up for 65 years of racing. And I pretty much had enough. So that’s kind of where I’m at.”

For now, John Force is taking a step back for quality time with his family. And that is going to expand soon.

Pausing a star-studded career

While John Force has marveled fans for ages, his daughters have been no less. One of them is Brittany Force, who owns nine of the top 10 fastest times in NHRA history. She has won two world championships and became the first woman in 35 years (second overall) to hold the top fuel racing world title. At the NHRA Nevada Nationals last week in Las Vegas, Force took home the victory after defeating Shawn Langdon in the final round. Her 19th career win gave her the most by a woman driver, a mark she held with Shirley Muldowney. And like her father, Brittany is also ready to pause her career.

In September, the 39-year-old driver announced she would take a break from the tracks at the end of the season. Brittany Force will start a family with her husband, Bobby Lyons. “It’s been a really difficult decision, the best way to describe it would be bittersweet,” Force told the Los Angeles Times this week. “I wish I could do both, but there’s no space for being able to drive and try to start a family in the sport.”

And this has provided an incentive to her father as well. John Force said, “Now Brittany is retired because she wants to have children. So, um, I guess it’s official. I’m done.”

Evidently, two legends of the NHRA world will not be seen behind a wheel in the 2026 season. Nevertheless, their presence will be enough to power their fans and admirers!