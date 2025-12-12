When the Cup Series title slipped through his fingers, Denny Hamlin was heartbroken. In the past 19 years of full-time racing in NASCAR’s premier tier, a championship has eluded the 60-time race winner. And 2025 seemed like a season like no other to break that drab streak; however, Hamlin could not get it done. Nevertheless, the first person to console him was his fiancée, Jordan Fish. And his beloved stood up for him proudly even after his recent victory.

Denny Hamlin’s better half celebrates his work

“Just so proud of you, and your determination to grow and fight for the sport that you love. You have made history, and I am so grateful to be able to be a witness to it all. What an incredible day for all those who love racing and @nascar . Thank you to everyone who never stopped believing; your support means everything. ❤️,” Jordan Fish wrote in an Instagram post, alongside an adorable picture with her beloved, Denny Hamlin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Fish (@xojordanfish)

This heartfelt note was a response to the NASCAR lawsuit’s settlement on Thursday. The lawsuit, launched by Michael Jordan and Co. in October 2024, went through storms of animosity in the past 14 months. And the past two weeks revealed jarring details of financial losses incurred by not only the plaintiff teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, but also others. Hence, NASCAR yielded to the battle that Jordan and Denny Hamlin had been waging for so long. And that is what Jordan Fish congratulated in her heartfelt message, showing her love.

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish originally met at a Charlotte Bobcats game. A second meeting in 2007 proved pivotal in jumpstarting their relationship. Fish gave birth to their first daughter, Taylor James, in 2013 and then four years later, Molly Gold appeared. In early 2024, the couple finally got engaged, with Jordan’s cheeky caption of “Rings: DH 0, Jordan 1” setting the rhythm. In June 2025, a third child entered this lovely household – Jameson. With Hamlin’s NASCAR future secure, the family is happier than ever.

“My history for this sport, and certainly my passion, this doesn’t happen unless you’ve got a fire to really help and grow this sport, and that’s what happened today,” Denny Hamlin said outside the court. “I feel like everything within the settlement is going to grow this sport, and it’s going to be better for everyone, there’s no doubt about it.”

With NASCAR reaching a middle ground with teams, the future of the sport looks bright. And Jordan Fish is looking forward to good times with her family – although 2025 was dramatic for her.

‘Like a movie’

In 2025, Denny Hamlin soared above his rivals in the Cup Series. He clinched 6 race trophies and was the best bet for becoming the champion. Along the way, however, he took out time to be with his beloved. Hamlin missed the Mexico City race in June to be with Jordan Fish as she was delivering her third child. She began pushing out at 10:10 AM and expected it to be done by 11:00 AM. However, there was a delay, as Jameson came out at 1:53 PM. Amidst those long hours, Fish had a unique experience.

“At one point, he’s like giving me water and putting on lip gloss. He was putting lip balm on my lips because my lips were so dry. So dry. I was so hopped up on drugs. Everything was funny to me, and I was just cracking jokes left and right,” Jordan Fish recalled. “At one point, Denny was like, ‘How are your lips?’ and I was like, ‘Which ones?’ Everybody busted out laughing. Like, this is too good. It was like, you just set me up for the perfect joke. The nurses were laughing, the doctor was laughing,” she added. “I wish there was a camera in here so badly.’ It was just one of those things you don’t want to forget. It felt like a movie.”

Clearly, Jordan Fish had a rollercoaster ride herself in 2025. Now, however, she can look forward to more stable times ahead with her husband and family.