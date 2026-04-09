Josh Berry Backs Dale Jr.’s Nashville Push Amid Land Battle Over Fairgrounds Speedway

It’s no secret that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been all in on saving the Nashville Fairground Speedway, and he now has the support of Hendersonville native Josh Berry. The Cup Series driver has shown his full support for the CARS Tour’s return to Nashville, which will also feature Junior.

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And with Dale Jr. leading the charge, Berry knows that the NASCAR Hall of Famer can get it done.

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“You know, obviously, really heavily in support of it. I think it’s awesome to see them racing there,” he said. “Obviously, Dale being there is going to bring a lot of attention to it as well. And yeah, I mean, I think the biggest thing is just hopefully people come out and watch the race and pack the stands.”

Berry, who grew up around the area, acknowledged the political tug of war surrounding the land around the track and stated it had been going on for a while.

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He even likened the situation to tracks like Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, where land value ultimately became a defining factor, rather than the revival success in North Wilkesboro.

Berry is excited to see the event making its way back home on Saturday, April 11th, 2026. The CARS Tour has made a few stops at Nashville’s Fairground Speedway over the years, but this weekend marks a notable first with both its Late Model Stock and Pro Late Model divisions competing at the venue.

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The problem the racetrack faces is the area in which it’s located. Situated right behind Nashville FC’s ground, there is growing potential when it comes to facilities like housing, and that is what has led to growing disputes.

“It’s just really valuable land. We’ve seen that with the apartments they’ve built around the place, the soccer stadium. It’s valuable land in that area, and that’s what they’re working up against. “… The value of the land is so high that that’s what makes the constant bickering back-and-forth about what’s best used for,” Berry added.

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Despite those challenges, Berry believes the arrival of Earnhardt Jr. could help the track gain some momentum. The former driver has been heavily involved in both promoting the event and is also racing in it. Berry admitted there’s little more the Hall of Famer could do, joking, “I don’t know what else he can do, unless he wants to run for Mayor or something.”

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More than just showing up, Earnhardt Jr. has been vocal about his emotional connection to the track. After recently turning laps there for testing, he described the experience as “like visiting an old friend,” highlighting the deep-rooted history of the venue in grassroots racing.

With the fairground still fighting for a long-term future amid redevelopment pressures and community debates, his continued push, combined with support from drivers like Berry, has become central to keeping the iconic short track alive.

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But as the fight continues, Dale Jr.’s return to racing under the Tennessee sun is what many look forward to.

Dale Jr.’s Nashville Legacy Comes Full Circle

Saturday’s Tootsie’s Music City showdown at Nashville Fairground Speedway holds a lot of significance for Dale Junior, both as a co-owner of the series and as someone with personal ties to the track.

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Junior competed at the fairgrounds during his time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, making three starts between 1997 and 1999.

His most notable outing came in 1998 when he finished third after leading 25 laps during his first championship-winning season.

Returning once again, he will pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet backed by Bass Pro Shops for his first scheduled CARS Tour Late Model Stock appearance of 2026, aiming for a stronger showing after managing just one top 10 in the limited starts last year.

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With the Fairgrounds continuing to battle for relevance amid shifting priorities and development pressures, Junior uses this event as more than just a race. He hopes that the showdown serves as a reminder of the track’s importance to the city’s racing heritage and why it still deserves a place in Nashville’s future.