Josh Berry Dominates Practice Session Before the Milestone Twenty-Fifth Thanksgiving Classic Event

The Thanksgiving Classic, year after year, attracts drivers from across the stock-car racing world. And given this year’s significance (25th year), the who’s who have arrived to participate in this milestone event. Among them is Wood Brothers Racing Cup Series driver Josh Berry. After a decent Cup season, he is returning to his Late Model Stock roots with something to prove. Friday’s preliminary action sets the stage, with the 250-lap feature waiting on Sunday, November 30. And if the early practice sheets are any indication, Berry is attacking it head-on and signaling that he’s come to win the Classic on its silver anniversary.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Josh Berry returns to familiar territory

It’s homecoming for Josh Berry as he returns to Late Model Stock Car racing at the Thanksgiving Classic with Tom Usry Racing. And he wasted no time reminding everyone why he remains a threat. Berry topped the practice charts with a blistering 15.440-second lap, immediately setting the tone for the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s fun,” Berry said. “I’ve obviously had a busy year, and it’s the first opportunity I’ve had to race a Late Model Stock this year, obviously. It’s always fun to come back here and race. I’ve won this race a couple times, had some success here, and it’s a fun one to come race.”

For Josh Berry, the Thanksgiving Classic is a familiar hunting ground. He tasted victory in the 2021 as well as 2022 editions. And now, he is looking to earn his third crown at Southern National Motorsports Park and forever etch his name in the event’s history as one of its standouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Josh Berry’s connection to Late Model Stock racing runs much deeper than these couple of victories at the Thanksgiving Classic. His roots, in fact, stretch back to the late 2000s and early 2010s. It was then at his home track of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway that he clawed his way up the short-track ladder, sharpened his craft, and built the reputation that eventually launched him into the national spotlight.

From those grassroots beginnings, he rose to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Ultimately, he earned the coveted seat vacated by Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024. Then, Berry moved to Wood Brothers Racing in 2025, where he earned his first Cup win at Las Vegas, after Stewart-Haas shut down operations at the end of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, as the 25th Thanksgiving Classic approaches, Berry is once again in the conversation. And he is firmly among the favorites. Qualifying is set for Saturday, while the 250-lap main event is on Sunday. Fans can catch the action in person or on their television sets as Berry aims to add yet another chapter to his storied Late Model career.

A tight field closes in behind Berry

While Josh Berry may have set the tone in practice, the rest of the field isn’t rolling out a red carpet for his return exactly. Friday’s practice wrapped with a tightly packed leaderboard, proving that this year’s Thanksgiving Classic won’t be a one-man show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right behind Berry was Eloy Falcon. He clocked a 15.484-second lap, which was just 0.044 seconds shy of Berry’s mark. His ability to keep Berry within striking distance shows he’s ready to make things interesting once qualifying rolls around. He may not have the résumé Berry carries into the weekend, but his speed alone makes him one of the most intriguing challengers.

Then, close behind Falcon was Conner Jones in third. He posted a 15.521-second lap, putting him 0.081 seconds behind Berry. Jones has made a habit of running near the front in big-money Late Model events, and this weekend appears no different. Then, we move to Adam Murray.

Murray claimed the fourth spot with a 15.538-second run, just 0.098 seconds behind Berry. Murray has shown flashes of brilliance this season. And if that speed holds, he’s capable of shaking up the expected running order. Rounding out the top five, Lee Pulliam posted a 15.549-second lap, sitting 0.109 seconds off Berry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulliam, a multi-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, brings veteran savvy and a deep well of track knowledge to the field. And LMSC fans will know that anytime he’s inside the top five this early, he’s a genuine threat.

With the margins this razor-thin, Saturday’s qualifying session is shaping up to be just as intense as Sunday’s 250-lap feature. If the early speed in the practice session is any indication, fans should brace for one of the most competitive Thanksgiving Classics in recent memory.