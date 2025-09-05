Josh Berry Embraces Breakthrough Season With Wood Brothers Racing After SHR Departure

“I feel like I fit their brand and who they are and how I got here, how they got here. I feel like this is a great fit,” Josh Berry said when his contract with Wood Brothers Racing was announced last year. At the time, it sounded like the kind of polite optimism every new driver-team pairing shares. However, with Stewart-Haas Racing, Berry showed flashes of potential that never quite lined up with consistent results. But it’s only now that Berry’s words ring true.

With the iconic Wood Brothers Racing, Josh Berry kicked off the season on a high note with a breakthrough victory at Las Vegas in March. In his iconic No. 21, he battled through a late restart and a loose lug nut hiccup to pass Daniel Suárez with 16 laps remaining and seal the win. “That was our first goal, to win my first race and being able to do that… it was kinda weird that we achieved that goal so early,” Berry reflected.

That win also locked him into the playoffs and gave Wood Brothers Racing a feel-good boost during their 75th anniversary season. “First Cup win and locking in the playoffs, that’s a big deal. That was a big goal,” Berry recently revealed on the NASCAR LIVE podcast. However, the Darlington playoffs opener offered a sobering reminder of motorsport’s unpredictability.

On the opening lap of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500, Josh Berry lost control coming out of Turn 2. His No. 21 Ford made contact with Tyler Reddick’s car before slamming hard into the outside wall. Berry managed to nurse the car back to pit road, but the damage was severe. After lengthy garage repairs, he returned on Lap 121, ultimately finishing 38th and 128 laps down.

Even so, Berry remains optimistic, pointing to the competitiveness he’s shown throughout the season, even when bad luck strikes. “It’s been a good year. Definitely a lot less chaotic than the last couple,” Berry reflected on the 2025 season, where in 26 races he has one win, 5 Top 5s, and 2 Top 5s. Berry’s optimism stems from the contrast between this season and his turbulent last two years at Stewart-Haas Racing. The 34-year-old wrapped his 2024 season 27th in the standings with 2 Top 5s and 4 Top 10s, while the 2023 season saw him in 43rd place with 1 Top 5 and 3 Top 10s. Those campaigns were clouded by inconsistency, internal shakeups, and ultimately SHR’s announcement that it would close its doors after the 2024 season.

For Berry, the move isn’t just about performance. Rather, it’s about stability and growth. The combination of Team Penske’s technical support and the Wood Brothers’ heritage has given him the foundation to thrive. Despite the early playoff stumble, Berry’s confidence suggests his journey is only beginning, and his breakthrough win at Las Vegas remains proof of the potential still ahead.

Fresh track, fresh hope for Josh Berry

As the Cup playoffs shift into the Round of 16, the pressure meter is rising. And for Josh Berry, the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis offers the perfect opportunity for a comeback. Currently sitting 16th in the standings, Berry is 19 points below the cutoff with just two races left to reverse his fortunes and secure a spot in the Round of 12.

Gateway’s 1.25-mile layout, a high-speed short track, demands precision, patience, and a smart approach to fuel strategy, Berry knows. “I think each round presents its own challenges… Gateway is kind of a faster short track. Strategy and fuel mileage can be so important there,” he said. Berry hinted that smart, clean execution might be enough to swing the standings back in his favor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This weekend’s schedule starts with practice and qualifying on Saturday, with the 240-lap race slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Berry and the No. 21 team are laser-focused on strategy, knowing that any misstep could be playoff-changing. Not just for them, but for others fighting to survive the elimination rounds.

With Bristol looming next and the bottom four drivers set to be cut after that, Gateway isn’t just another race. As all the drivers in danger of elimination know, it’s a last stand. For Berry, this might not only be a chance at redemption, but a defining moment that could reignite his breakthrough season.