Josh Berry Faces NASCAR Free Agency After Painful Wood Brothers Cup Series Setback

By the time Josh Berry arrived at Wood Brothers Racing ahead of 2025, he had already survived one organization closing beneath him. Stewart-Haas Racing shuttered at the end of 2024, his rookie Cup season, leaving Berry scrambling for the second time in three years. Wood Brothers gave him the lifeline, and in just his fifth start with the team, he won the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas, his first Cup victory and the 101st all-time for the franchise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, barely a year later, he finds himself a free agent again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s about trying to put the pieces together and see what’s out there, and you never know what kind of opportunities come about and where it goes from here,” Berry said, in a video uploaded by Bob Pockrass on X.

“So yeah, it’s just tough to have happened, but at the same time, I have been extremely fortunate to get the opportunities I have had and been extremely fortunate to drive for the Wood Brothers and this team. Unfortunately, it’s going a different direction, but you never know what doors might open up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood Brothers confirmed Wednesday that they will not exercise Berry’s option for 2027. And Berry found out less than 24 hours before addressing reporters. Still, the news wasn’t a complete surprise for him.

“You hear the rumor mills start going, so I’m not going to say that I was completely caught off guard. I didn’t exactly feel great about it. I probably would have said myself I was probably 50-50 in what was going on,” Berry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surely, Berry’s 2026 numbers tell much of the story, as he sits 30th in the standings through 15 races, with two top-10s, and a best finish of ninth at Daytona. “It’s been a tough year — that’s the reality of it… If we had ran better, we probably wouldn’t be having this conversation, but we didn’t,” Berry added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further tied it all to the 2025 playoff run that ended earlier than it should have, specifically a near-miss at New Hampshire, where he finished second.

“I still feel like I’m the same guy that won Las Vegas, the same guy that nearly won at New Hampshire in the playoffs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Sunday’s race at Pocono will also mark his 100th Cup start. But it’s a milestone he’ll carry into an uncertain future, as few Cup seats remain available. For now, his replacement at Wood Brothers Racing hasn’t been announced yet – however, the official statement claims that the team will break the news soon.

Josh Berry may end up signing with Hendrick Motorsports

In 2023, Berry filled in across eight Cup races for Hendrick, stepping in place of injured Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, posting three top-10s including a runner-up at Richmond in the No. 9. He also won the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro in the No. 48, the very event that earned him a spot in the main All-Star Race and, more importantly, put him squarely on Rick Hendrick’s radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Berry drove for JRM in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series from 2021 to 2023, winning five times and making the Championship 4 in 2022. He is also the all-time wins leader in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour with 22 victories. If we are to look at the patterns, those kinds of short-track credentials have historically translated well at HMS.

The entire speculation, though, will revolve around the No. 48. Alex Bowman is on a contract year, and per rumors, HMS is weighing multiple options for 2027. So, once his contract with WBR ends, he could either consider a full-time ride with Hendrick if the opportunity presents itself or as a part-time stopgap while Hendrick finalizes its longer-term plans.