When Josh Berry won his first NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas last year, it took him 53 starts to get there. In 2024, at 34, he was finally enjoying the rewards of a career that had taken him years to establish. However, less than 15 months later, the Tennessee native found himself looking for another job. It was hardly the year Berry, or his family would have envisioned, but his wife, Ginny, had something special to celebrate this Thanksgiving.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Always thankful for this beautiful life we have been blessed with 🤍,” Ginny wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photographs announcing her third pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside a family portrait featuring her husband, she shared pictures of their daughters holding sonograms of their soon-to-arrive sibling.

Josh and Ginny married in 2018, well before the former established himself in NASCAR’s national series. They welcomed their first daughter, Mackenzie, in January 2020, followed by Charlotte in October 2024. Interestingly, the arrival of their second child also coincided with a significant professional transition for Josh Berry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart-Haas Racing was preparing to close its doors at the end of 2024, leaving Berry without a guaranteed second season. Wood Brothers Racing offered him an opportunity to continue competing in the Cup Series. Five races into his tenure, Berry rewarded the team with a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fan Pulse Would SVG Be a Better Choice Than Brent Crews for the No. 11? Yes, Experience Matters No, JGR Should Trust Its Young Talent SVG Is Better Suited to Trackhouse Both Deserve a Shot AMDEHC18 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Unfortunately, the success did not carry over into 2026. Berry managed just two top-10 finishes in the opening 21 races, and the Wood Brothers decided against extending his stay. The organization subsequently recruited 2025 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love to replace him.

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed, however, was arguably Berry’s most important stretch of racing this year. He put together six consecutive top-10 finishes, including a third-place result at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where he led 73 laps.

By September 8, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson had recruited Josh Berry to drive the No. 42 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Josh is a proven competitor who has earned everything through hard work and getting his hands dirty,” Johnson said in the team’s announcement.

Johnson later explained that the recruitment wasn’t simply a reaction to Josh Berry’s improved summer results. Legacy had studied three years of performance data before settling on the Tennessee driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering Berry eventually finished 22nd in the championship, seven positions ahead of outgoing No. 42 driver John Hunter Nemechek, the decision carries some statistical weight.

For Berry, the opportunity also comes with considerably different responsibilities. Legacy will expand to three full-time Cup Series entries in 2027, with Erik Jones and Riley Herbst completing its driver lineup. Having raced almost exclusively for Ford during his full-time Cup career, Berry will also need to familiarize himself with Toyota’s racing program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Legacy Motor Club is an organization that clearly has a vision for where they want to go, and I want to be part of that,” Josh Berry said upon signing.

He will work alongside Chais Eliason, whom Legacy promoted from strategy manager and senior performance engineer to crew chief in September. Neither of Legacy’s two full-time entries reached Victory Lane in 2026.

Berry’s experience will consequently be valuable to an organization still establishing itself as an independent Toyota operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the most promising aspect of the move is that Berry already knows some of the people he will be working with. He made two appearances for Legacy in 2023, before securing his first full-time Cup Series contract.

This time, he arrives as a race winner with a permanent seat of his own. His full-time debut for Johnson’s organization will come at Daytona International Speedway in February, the same month Johnson plans to make his final Cup appearance.

Meanwhile, the Berrys have another arrival to prepare for. Ginny’s announcement did not specify a due date or the baby’s sex. Nevertheless, after spending much of 2026 dealing with professional uncertainty, Josh Berry can enter the offseason knowing where his racing future lies, with his family preparing to welcome its newest member.