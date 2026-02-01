Who Is Josh Berry’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Ginny Berry

Josh Berry, the rising NASCAR star who races for Wood Brothers Racing, has been making quite a headline after his first Cup Series victory at last year’s March Pennzoil 400 race. While his own success is well known, he keeps his personal life private, especially when it comes to his wife, Ginny. The couple has been married for over six years, and they share two daughters, but details about their family remain mostly out of the spotlight. Here’s everything you need to know about his wife, Ginny.

Who is Ginny Berry?

While Ginny Berry is known for keeping her personal life largely private, she’s a registered nurse, a profession she pursued after completing her education in nursing. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and previously completed an associate degree at Wake Technical Community College, according to a professional profile. Ginny often supports Josh at races and shares glimpses of her family life on her public Instagram account, where she highlights moments with their daughters and homework as a nurse.

What are Ginny Berry’s height and age?

Due to Ginny Berry’s private lifestyle, details such as her age, height, and her religious or spiritual background have not been publicly disclosed.

How did Josh Berry and Ginny Berry meet?

There is no publicly verified information about how or where Josh Berry and his wife first met, and the couple has kept that part of their relationship private. Most sources simply know that they began dating around 2012 and later married in 2018, but they have never shared details about their first meeting or their first date in interviews or official profiles.

What does Ginny Berry do for a living?

Ginny Berry is a nurse who works in healthcare while supporting her family and Josh Berry’s racing career. She currently practices nursing, reportedly at Novant Health, where she cares for patients as part of the medical team.

Ginny Berry and Josh Berry’s children

Josh Berry and his wife, Ginny, have two daughters. Their eldest daughter, MacKenzie Berry, was born on January 7, 2020, and has been part of the Spotlight, as she often accompanies her parents to races and events. In 2024, the couple announced they were expecting a second daughter, who was born in October 2024, expanding their family and giving MacKenzie a younger sister. The Berry family lives in North Carolina and often shares supportive moments from the NASCAR circuit, though Ginny generally keeps their family life private.

What is Ginny Berry’s Instagram account?

Ginny Berry’s known Instagram handle is @ginny_lauren, where she shares occasional family and race day posts, including support for Josh Berry and glimpses of their life together. However, there are no confirmed public Facebook or Twitter accounts for Ginny Berry that are reliably associated with her as George Berry’s wife. Because she keeps her personal life private and does not widely promote other handles, Instagram remains the primary verified social media presence connected to our public profile as Josh Berry’s spouse.