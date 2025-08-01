Josh Williams Drops Powerful 9-Word Message Moments After Kaulig Racing Exit

It hasn’t been long since Josh Williams notched a career-best sixth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, offering a rare bright spot in what had otherwise been a turbulent run with Kaulig Racing. It was his highest finish in 240 Xfinity Series starts and his best result in Kaulig since joining the team at the start of the 2024 season. But on July 30, just nine races after that personal milestone, Kaulig Racing officially announced it had parted ways with Williams, abruptly ending a two-season partnership that never quite delivered the breakthrough either side had hoped for.

The announcement landed just hours before the NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend at Iowa Speedway, reshuffling the deck with 12 races still remaining in the 2025 schedule. Williams, a veteran known for his tenacity and cult-favorite status, was suddenly without a ride. With playoff spots tightening and rides even scarcer, the timing couldn’t have been more brutal or more telling. But Williams isn’t one to be put down, as he has a strong response about his future in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Williams fires back after his Kaulig exit

Josh Williams made it clear he wasn’t fading quietly. As reported by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Instagram, he summed up his mindset in nine words: “You’ll still see me, I ain’t going anywhere.” He acknowledged that Kaulig Racing suddenly ended his tenure, revealing the mid‑season split had been hard for everyone involved, like his family, sponsors, and fans. Yet, he maintained confidence that his next chapter was just around the corner.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (@siriusxmnascar) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In a candid media interaction, the 31-year-old Florida native expressed appreciation for the time he spent with the team but acknowledged the reality of the business. “I had a great time at Kaulig… Sometimes things work and sometimes things don’t,” he said. “I really like those guys and I’m super grateful for the opportunity.”

When teams end bonds with their drivers or crew, the reasons could be many, but it usually narrows down to performance or chemistry issues. On asking Williams about whether it was any of those two reasons, he said, “Uh, no..such thing as a mutual agreement, I mean yeah, the performance was, we ran the skills we didn’t tear up a lot of race cars, you know, one of those deals.”

Williams admitted there had been ongoing conversations when pressed about whether the split had been brewing behind the scenes. “Just the way it worked out, I think it’s gonna be okay for everybody, and we’re all gonna move forward from it and continue racing and growing with them,” he said.

He also pointed to the tight job market in motorsports, calling it “one of the toughest sports” and stressing how hard it is just to stay in the garage week to week. “Not a lot of rides available and it’s super hard to stay in this business, so it’s unfortunate right in the end of the year,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Williams out, Kaulig wasted no time in announcing a fill-in. Carson Hocevar, the 22-year-old Cup Series driver for Spire Motorsports, is set to take over the No. 11 Chevrolet for the upcoming Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway on August 3. Hocevar brings limited Xfinity experience with six prior starts, but has impressed across multiple series and is seen as a rising talent. His one-off appearance marks the start of a rotating-driver strategy Kaulig will deploy for the remaining 12 races of the season, signaling a shift in direction as the team eyes long-term growth beyond 2025.

After Xfinity, RCR benches Hill, taps Dillon at Iowa

Richard Childress Racing has chosen not to appeal the penalty slapped on Austin Hill, instead placing Austin Dillon in the No. 21 Chevrolet for the upcoming Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway on August 2. “We remain focused on winning a championship with Austin Hill in 2025.” In the high-stakes world of Xfinity racing, skipping a race this deep in the season doesn’t just bruise Hill’s ego; it slashes his shot at title glory. RCR’s silence here speaks volumes: they’d rather reboot than resist.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But this isn’t just a one-race hiccup. Hill’s lost 21 precious playoff points and now sits out a critical race when consistency and rhythm are everything. With momentum being the currency of Xfinity success, Dillon’s fill-in might steady the car, but it rattles the entire championship outlook. If this derailment becomes the crack that breaks Hill’s playoff run, RCR’s passive stance might haunt them long past Iowa.

Josh Williams’ raw honesty underscores the emotional stakes as Carson Hocevar gears up to take his seat, marking another twist in a year packed with shifting loyalties and ruthless moves. Meanwhile, Austin Hill’s penalty adds fuel to the fire in a season that’s already red-hot. All of this makes the Xfinity Series the most explosive battleground in NASCAR right now.