JR Motorsports Dominate Nashville With Justin Allgaier Running Away to Victory Lane

What a comeback from Justin Allgaier! After a heartbreaking finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he ignored pit orders and ended up finishing fourth, the reigning Xfinity Series champ knew he had a point to prove at the 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250. That’s exactly what he did at Nashville Superspeedway, showing lightning-fast pace around the 1.33-mile oval to lead 101 laps and sweep the stages for the sixteenth time in his career.

To say that JR Motorsports dominated the ‘Music City’ track would be an understatement. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team had four drivers who finished inside the top 10, including 18-year-old Connor Zilisch, who ended up runner-up in the race, but even he could only admire his teammate’s dominant run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Allgaier praises his team for Nashville dominance

Justin Allgaier couldn’t have hoped for a better performance. Eager to prove a point after last week’s debacle, the 38-year-old hit the ground running at Nashville Superspeedway’s concrete track, sweeping stages 1 and 2 and also securing the Xfinity Fastest Lap, allowing him to take maximum points from the race. His closest competitor was teammate Connor Zilisch, who finished 1.289 seconds behind the reigning champ in the No. 88 Chevy.

Speaking to NASCAR pit reporter Wendy Venturini afterwards, Justin Allgaier candidly said, “To build the cars we’ve had over the whole year is incredible. Just proud of our team, proud of the effort. Sometimes when you have speed, you stop working. This team never quit. When you’re down, you have to be the team leader. Last week I made a decision on my own and cost everybody here a chance at Victory Lane. To have both kids here, my wife here, to celebrate with them, these are moments that really are special.”

What proved to be the difference maker was an aggressive restart with 47 laps to go. The veteran racer lined up behind Brandon Jones’ No. 20, who was restarting in third spot with Zilisch occupying the outside of the front row. Knowing that Jones was on older tires, the veteran capitalized on the opportunity to take the lead by diving low on the restart, while his teammate took the high line. Ultimately, Allgaier took the lead entering Turn 1 and secured it by the time he left Turn 2.

From that point on, there was no looking back. The win was a landmark achievement for Allgaier. Not only did he secure his second triumph at Nashville Superspeedway, but it was also his 28th career win. Connor Zilisch praised Allgaier’s move after the race, saying, “Congrats to Justin. He did a really good job executing on that restart.” However, Zilisch also highlighted that despite Allgaier pipping him to the win, having him as a teammate is a boon for the 18-year-old. Zilisch added, “I don’t think people realize how good Justin [Allgaier] is, just ’cause he’s not in the Cup Series. He’s got so much talent… It’s rare you find him making the wrong moves. I do learn a lot from him, and it’s great to have him as a teammate, too. He’s been a big help for me.”

Justin Allgaier, leading all but 87 laps, also highlighted just how dominant Chevrolet has been this year, as the manufacturer has now won 12 of the 14 Xfinity Series races in 2025, the most in 14 races in their history. The top 10 featured seven Chevys, showing what dominance can mean in stock car racing.

Despite the Chevys dominating the race, winning is nothing new for Allgaier. He has seen the pinnacle of Xfinity success with JRM. Is it finally time for him to move up?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Could a Cup Series return be on the cards for Allgaier?

Justin Allgaier has been there and done that. The veteran racer has completed two full seasons at NASCAR’s highest level, finishing 29th and 30th, respectively, during his time at HScott Motorsports. However, results in the second-tier have been far better, prompting many fans to claim that the Illinois native doesn’t have what it takes to compete in the Cup Series. But earlier this season, the racer finished ninth at the Daytona 500, sparking speculation that a return to the top might be on the cards.

Allgaier believes he is good enough to compete against NASCAR’s heavyweights, but simply hasn’t been given the opportunity to do so in a fast car. Sharing his thoughts with ‘The Athletic’, the veteran said, “A lot of people assume when I was in Cup, I had equal equipment to what the guys up front were running. I see a lot of comments where somebody will say, ‘Oh, I wish he would go back to Cup racing’ and then you’ll see 100 comments that say, “He had a shot in Cup and didn’t make it last.” He went on to say, “Would I love an opportunity on the Cup side in good equipment? Yeah, absolutely.”

As things stand, Justin Allgaier is well on his way to defending his Xfinity crown. Going by how dominant he has been this season, particularly at Nashville Superspeedway, it might be time for the veteran to make the jump to the highest level once again. Looking at his results, plenty of competitive teams will be willing to take the gamble on the 38-year-old, and it could be his one last shot at potentially lifting the Bill France Cup before closing the curtains once and for all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do you think Justin Allgaier is too good for the Xfinity Series? Let us know in the comments!