JR Motorsports’ Risky Seat-Sharing Threatens to Ignite Internal Championship Chaos

With frequent seat switching, JR Motorsports has made the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season one massive experiment. The arrangement has produced flexibility and speed with Rajah Caruth and Carson Kvapil alternating between the No. 1, No. 9, and No. 88 cars, and even competing for outside teams like DGM Racing. However, that same tactic might easily lead to a chaotic situation where colleagues are suddenly vying for entirely different goals as the playoff battle gets closer.

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Cracks in the JR Motorsports team exposed

For most NASCAR organizations, having too many fast cars would sound like the perfect problem to have. But it is turning out to be a curse for JR Motorsports to operate on a completely different level from the rest of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series field.

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On one hand, the organization has been nearly untouchable. JRM has already won seven of the first 11 races this season, and no other team can match the week-to-week consistency of its four and sometimes five-car lineup. The team has placed at least one car inside the top five in almost every race this year, while its streak of consistent top-10 performances stretches all the way back to the spring of 2024 at Talladega Superspeedway.

But the deeper the season goes, the more dangerous that depth may become internally. The warning signs already started appearing at Texas Motor Speedway. While Kyle Larson eventually drove the No. 88 Chevrolet to victory lane ahead of teammate Justin Allgaier, the race highlighted how quickly conflicting priorities can create tension inside the same garage.

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Early in the race, Larson openly criticized Allgaier’s restart tactics, accusing him of crowding the outside lane into the marbles to benefit the inside line. Then, during the closing laps, Allgaier appeared to have the faster car but chose not to force an overly aggressive move for the win, understanding that unnecessary contact could hurt both cars and potentially open the door for another competitor.

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“Anybody else who was restarting the leader wasn’t doing that. I just don’t think it’s that necessary. I’ve always been the type in all my racing, even sprint cars, just start the race. Don’t crowd people into the grease, don’t crowd people into the marbles, just start the race,” Kyle Larson said in a post-race interview.

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The difference was simple: Larson, who is competing in select races in the division, was there only to win the race. While Allgaier, the 2024 winner and current NOAPS leader, had a championship (and reputation) to protect.

Even JR Motorsports co-owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., admitted that the situation creates conflicting agendas. Larson, running only a handful of races, approaches each event with a win-at-all-costs mentality. Full-time drivers like Allgaier, meanwhile, must think about playoff positioning, team relationships, and long-term consequences.

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And the same issue may soon involve Rajah Caruth and Carson Kvapil. Caruth currently sits just 14 points outside the final playoff spot, meaning every stage point and finishing position suddenly carries enormous weight. Kvapil, currently in 9th position, meanwhile, will temporarily leave his usual JRM ride at Watkins Glen International while road-course specialists Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch step into JRM equipment.

That strategy absolutely improves the team’s chances of winning races. But it also creates a complicated environment where teammates are no longer racing for the same goals. Some are chasing trophies, others are protecting playoff positions, and some are simply trying to secure future opportunities.

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Right now, JR Motorsports is talented enough to keep winning anyway. The bigger question is whether those competing agendas eventually turn that dominance into internal chaos.

Connor Zilisch eyes Glen three-peat

“I’m excited to go for the three-peat at Watkins Glen with JR Motorsports,” said Connor Zilisch. “We’ve had a lot of speed everywhere this year with them, and I’m looking forward to our second road course race with the Jockey 150th Anniversary Chevrolet this weekend.”

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While JR Motorsports continues juggling its complicated driver rotation, Watkins Glen may once again become the stage for one of the organization’s biggest rising stars. Zilisch will return behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International, where he already owns a remarkable history despite his young NASCAR career.

The teenager stunned the garage in 2024 by winning the event in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut. He followed that up with another victory last season during a dominant 10-win campaign, turning Watkins Glen into one of his signature tracks almost immediately. But the venue also carries difficult memories.

After celebrating in Victory Lane last year, Zilisch slipped while climbing onto the car window ledge and suffered a frightening fall that instantly went viral across the NASCAR world. Thankfully, the incident did not result in serious injury, but it remains one of the most talked-about post-race moments from the 2025 season.

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This weekend’s challenge becomes even tougher with Shane van Gisbergen driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JRM. SVG’s road-course dominance makes him both teammate and biggest threat for the win, while Carson Kvapil shifts to DGM Racing’s No. 91 entry due to the crowded lineup.

For JR Motorsports, it is another example of how stacked the organization has become. For Zilisch, it is another chance to prove Watkins Glen truly belongs to him.