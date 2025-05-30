JR Motorsports’ Xfinity Champ Hails Boss Dale Earnhardt Jr. as Driving Force Behind North Wilkesboro Revival

There’s something about North Wilkesboro Speedway that feels like a ghost town with unfinished business. Tucked away in the hills of North Carolina, it was once a proud gem on the NASCAR calendar till 1996. The last NASCAR event hosted was a Cup Series race there. Time, money, and shifting priorities pushed it aside. For years, the track sat silent, its grandstands weathered, its racing glory a fading memory. But if you ask any old-school fan, they’ll tell you: North Wilkesboro never lost its essence. It just needed the right push to matter again.

And in an era when racetracks are replaced instead of restored, what happened next turned out to be more than a nostalgic comeback story. It became a grassroots resurrection. One that started not with corporate money or flashy headlines. But with passion, a weed trimmer, and a determined Dale Jr., who simply refused to let this track die.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Allgaier applauds Dale Jr.’s hands-on revival of North Wilkesboro

When North Wilkesboro Speedway roared back to life, it wasn’t just a business deal or a nostalgic gesture. Rather, it was the result of real, hands-on passion. As Kenny Wallace put it, “Marcus Smith, who owns North Wilkesboro… On X, he said the reason Wilkesboro’s back is because of Dale Jr. That’s power.” For those unversed, Speedway Motorsports Inc. owns the track.

Justin Allgaier detailed the grassroots effort of Dale Jr. “They got a crew together and went up there and they pulled weeds and they weeded and cut the grass and cleaned the asphalt so that iRacing could come in and scan the property.” In 2019, Earnhardt Jr. organized a volunteer cleanup, drawing national attention and viral photos. This was a part of an iRacing project to digitally scan historic racetracks.

“Dale said it’d be a shame for a racetrack as nice as this and as cool as this to be lost in the wash because at the time it was just sitting dormant,” Allgaier explained Dale Jr.’s motivation. The 38-year-old further explained the ripple effect.“That got the state of North Carolina to donate money and sponsor a bill to be able to put money into the revival of North Wilkesboro.” In 2021, the state allocated $18 million in federal relief funds to revive historic motorsport venues, with North Wilkesboro as the centerpiece.

The latest All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro in 2025 was a sellout, drawing massive crowds and national TV attention. The event featured thrilling short-track battles and a return to old-school racing. Drivers and fans alike praised the atmosphere and competition.

The track’s comeback is now a model for a grassroots revival in motorsport, proving that with vision and community, racing history can be reborn. “That’s probably one of the best races I’ve ever seen in North Wilkesboro,” Allgaier summed up the All-Star race perfectly.

Beyond North Wilkesboro – Dale Jr.’s lasting impact on racing

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s influence on NASCAR goes far beyond his on-track achievements. After helping bring North Wilkesboro Speedway back to life, Dale Jr. has continued to invest in the sport’s future, especially at the grassroots level. His efforts have created opportunities for young drivers, revived historic tracks, and brought new energy to local racing scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2025 Throwback Classic at Hickory Motor Speedway is setting a new benchmark for grassroots racing. The August 2 event, presented by FloRacing, will feature the largest single-night payout in pavement late model history, with a purse exceeding $200,000. The Late Model Stock feature winner will take home $50,000, with every starter guaranteed at least $2,500. This is a direct result of Earnhardt Jr.’s vision to elevate short-track racing and make it more rewarding for drivers and teams.

Dale Jr. is also known for launching the careers of future NASCAR stars. Through JR Motorsports, he’s given drivers like Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Noah Gragson their first big breaks in the Xfinity Series. Many of these drivers have gone on to win Cup races and championships. Naturally, they have credited Dale Jr.’s mentorship and team culture for their development. His willingness to invest in young talent has helped keep NASCAR’s pipeline strong.

Beyond team ownership, Dale Jr. uses his platform to advocate for short tracks and historic venues. He’s championed the return of events at tracks like Martinsville and South Boston. Plus, Dale Jr. regularly features grassroots racing stories on his podcast and YouTube channel. His passion for preserving racing history and supporting local promoters has made him a trusted ambassador for the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As a two-time Daytona 500 winner and Hall of Famer, Dale Jr. could have stepped away quietly. Instead, he’s chosen to give back. He is actively reviving tracks, boosting prize purses, and helping the next generation find their place in NASCAR’s storied ranks. His legacy is now defined as much by what he’s built off the track as what he accomplished behind the wheel.