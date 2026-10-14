What happens when a former team’s competitive advantage follows you even after you walk out the door? That question was at the crux during the latest legal hearing involving Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, and Spire Motorsports. The judge was weighing whether Gabehart and Spire had violated the injunction preventing him from performing competition director duties similar to those he held at JGR. With questions about his access to emails and OneDrive files stored on a Spire laptop, the hearing took an unusual turn when the judge suggested that certain information in Gabehart’s brain could still qualify as trade secrets.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Bob Pockrass reported, the judge appeared concerned that her existing order might have been violated and questioned Spire Motorsports and Gabehart’s attorneys about his access to an email and OneDrive account that had synchronized with a Spire laptop he used for a period of time. The discussion brought an unusual question into focus: could information stored in someone’s memory still fall under the court’s trade-secret protections?

ADVERTISEMENT

The hearing was initially focused on whether Joe Gibbs Racing had presented enough evidence to justify a separate hearing on whether Gabehart and Spire violated the preliminary injunction. The order restricts Gabehart from performing competition director duties at Spire that are similar to the responsibilities he held at JGR. The judge could have decided whether to proceed with a contempt hearing that day, but she also had the option of taking the matter under advisement and issuing a ruling later.

JGR argued that Gabehart had attended enough meetings and used analysis processes from his former role to warrant further examination. The organization maintained that his contributions were substantive and repeatable, placing them within the general scope of the duties he had been barred from performing at Spire.

ADVERTISEMENT

From JGR’s perspective, the issue was not simply whether Gabehart had access to confidential information. Rather, it was about whether he had continued applying the methods and processes that formed part of his former responsibilities.

Spire and Gabehart pushed back, arguing that JGR had not met its burden of presenting clear evidence to justify a hearing over an alleged violation of the court’s order. They characterized JGR’s presentation as a collection of “greatest hits” from discovery rather than sufficient proof of a violation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabehart’s input, they argued, was comparable to deciding which golf club to use on a particular course. It suggested that his involvement did not necessarily amount to performing the same competition director duties he had held at JGR.

After the lunch break, the proceedings shifted toward whether the preliminary injunction itself needed to be revised. JGR argued that Spire’s decision to place Gabehart on administrative leave should now be included among the measures covered by the injunction. The afternoon also addressed whether Spire should be explicitly added to the order’s restrictions on using JGR information.

ADVERTISEMENT

That question exposed another challenge for the court. The judge indicated she was wondering how such an expanded order would work in practice, given the disagreements over what should qualify as a trade secret. The arguments revisited several topics that had already featured in the dispute, including air pressures, gearbox cooling, data analysis, and whether particular information constituted protected trade secrets or general racing knowledge.

The distinction matters because teams routinely rely on accumulated experience, technical knowledge, and analytical methods to improve performance. JGR’s position is that certain information and processes are protected and that Gabehart’s work at Spire may have crossed the boundaries established by the injunction. Spire and Gabehart dispute that JGR has demonstrated a violation, leaving the court to consider where confidential information ends and general racing knowledge begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of the day, the hearing had concluded without a ruling. The judge did not decide whether to schedule a contempt hearing or whether the preliminary injunction should be expanded to include additional restrictions on Spire. Both questions remain unresolved. This leaves JGR, Gabehart, and Spire waiting for the court’s next move in a dispute that continues to hinge on what a competition director can carry from one organization to another.