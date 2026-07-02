“Just Like His Pop”- NASCAR World Unites in Support of Brexton Busch After Father Kyle’s Devastating Loss

Kyle Busch died on May 21, 2026. He was 41. What started as bacterial pneumonia turned into sepsis in a matter of days. NASCAR’s all-time wins leader across all three national series, 234 wins, two Cup titles, was gone. But just 18 days later, on June 8, his 11-year-old son Brexton Busch was already back in a race car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

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While his initial June 8 return saw him start 13th and finish 6th in the Young Lions division, his performance in late June showed exactly what he is capable of.

Qualifying was rough, forcing Brexton to start deep in the 11th position. But he simply went to work. He stayed out of early trouble, picked his way through the pack, and climbed all the way into second place by Lap 13.

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From there, he chased race leader Landon Thrasher. Jumpstart penalties took out Parker Ives and Sam Macedo, leaving Brexton as the only real threat up front. He was reeling Thrasher in, but the race suddenly ended. Instead of a caution flag, the time flag waved with six laps remaining, freezing the field due to the track’s time limit. Thrasher won. Brexton second. Jackson Fooks, Gerald White III, and Cole Dosenbrock filled out the top five. His post-race interview was straight to the point.

“I really just went. If there was a pass to be made, I just did it,” he said. “I just need to qualify better. If I qualify well, hopefully I can win.”

He also called himself out. The No. 16 was pressuring him for second, and Brexton caught himself watching his mirrors instead of driving forward.

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“I’m told not to do that, but I really didn’t mean to. It’s kind of a habit. Once the 16 fell back, I was able to just drive normally.”

“11th to 2nd last night!! Just need to qualify up front to give myself a better opportunity to win.”

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Every car Brexton Busch climbs into has a “Rowdy 1985-2026” decal and a stylized No. 51. He was back in his neon green No. 18 Legends car hours after Kyle’s private memorial in early June. For Brexton, the track is not where he goes to be reminded that Kyle is gone. It is where he still feels him.

He is not out there alone. Grandfather Tom and Uncle Kurt, the 2004 Cup champion, have not missed a race. Kurt was on the grid at Charlotte, keeping it simple: “Go get ’em, Brex.” Owen Larson, Kyle Larson’s 11-year-old son, walked over on the same grid and hugged him. No cameras asked him to. He just did it.

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The NASCAR world is watching Brexton Busch

Fans watching from outside are seeing exactly what the garage sees.

“Damn his mannerisms are just like his pop,” one wrote. Another expressed, “You remind me so much of your dad — he’d be so proud. HE IS PROUD.”

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These are not polite comments. They are people watching Kyle Busch’s son race and genuinely seeing his father in every move.

“God bless you Speed Racer — your dad is your co-pilot,” someone else added. “It is just a matter of when you win.” Nobody said if.

Richard Childress has already said the No. 8 Cup car is going nowhere. It is being held for Brexton Busch, whenever he gets there. Looking at where he started, karting at five, winning the Beginner Outlaw Kart championship, sweeping both nights at Christopher Bell’s Micro Mania, that conversation might come sooner than people think.

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Kyle had a plan. Step away from Cup racing when Brexton turned 15. Race each other in the Trucks. They got one shot at it. March 26, 2025, Millbridge Speedway, Winged Micro division. A nine-year-old and a two-time champion on the same dirt oval. That was supposed to be the first of many.

“Keep up the awesome work,” one fan wrote. “Dad’s watching every move you make and I’m sure he’s very proud.”

Brexton Busch is making sure it stays that way.