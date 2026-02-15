“Just Sh*t Himself”- 19-YO Jeff Gordon’s Successor Held Culprit for Causing 9-Car Wreck at Daytona 500

For Connor Zilisch, the 19-year-old phenom entering his first full Cup season with Trackhouse Racing, the 2026 Daytona 500 began exactly how a rookie hopes it will: quietly. After qualifying deep in the pack, Zilisch kept his nose clean through Stage 1, avoiding trouble and learning the rhythm of the draft.

But as Stage 2 unfolded, the patience faded, and the pace intensified. Bit by bit, the 2025 Xfinity regular-season champion climbed through the field, suddenly mixing it up with the sport’s biggest names near the front. But the higher he rose, the heavier the spotlight became. And inexperience showed its teeth!

On Lap 85, Daytona’s calm shattered. Zilisch bounced off Justin Allgaier entering the tri-oval, triggering a chain reaction through the tightly packed lanes. Cody Ware checked up in the middle, darting into Chase Briscoe, who was shoved down the track as the field scattered. Ty Gibbs, Zilisch himself, and Austin Dillon all slid helplessly into the tri-oval grass. Dillon then slammed into Briscoe’s right-rear, a hit that sent Briscoe’s No. 14 spinning and delivered Johnny Morris’s worst nightmare.

Behind them, chaos continued. Todd Gilliland and Corey Heim suffered damage as Zilisch’s car spun back up the banking, leaving fans on social media immediately pointing the finger at the teenager.

Under caution on Lap 87, Ty Dillon and more than ten others dove to pit road for fuel. Meanwhile, Zilisch was forced to take the long, painful ride to the garage, ending his Daytona 500 hopes before Lap 100. By Lap 91, Trackhouse’s prized rookie re-entered the race, but he was a massive four laps down.

The timing made the moment sting even more. Just days earlier, veteran reporter Jenna Fryer had dubbed Zilisch Jeff Gordon’s successor, calling him “the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon.” A brutal reminder followed at Daytona: hype gets you to the spotlight. However, learning to survive it is another battle entirely.