“Just Tears Man”: WW-2 Veteran’s National Anthem Rendition Leaves NASCAR Fans in Tears

Never in his life would Slayer’s Tom Araya have thought a 101-year-old veteran would outshine him, but that is exactly what happened at NASCAR’s Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway. The crowd had the loudest of reactions even before the drivers kicked their engines off, with the veteran shining out under the bright Texas sun.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Don Graves makes an iconic NASCAR appearance

Corporal Don Graves is a U.S. Marine veteran and part of a revered group of living American heroes who took part in the assault on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II. The battle began on February 19, 1945, when three Marine divisions stormed the island’s black volcanic shores under withering enemy fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 36 days of some of the most brutal close-quarters combat in Marine Corps history, nearly 7,000 Americans were killed and more than 19,000 wounded, making it one of the bloodiest engagements the Corps has ever fought.

It was on that island, on February 23, 1945, that Marines raised the American flag atop Mount Suribachi, an act captured in Rosenthal’s photograph and since immortalised in monuments, postage stamps, and war-bond drives that raised over $26 billion. Graves was part of that assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, his presence at Texas Motor Speedway ahead of the Cup Series race was, by any measure, extraordinary. However, his third national anthem performance at the track, having also sung before last year’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the same venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASCAR on FOX (@nascaronfox) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

To be 101 years old, to have survived what he survived, and to still stand, wheelchair and all, and deliver what many in attendance would call the finest national anthem they had ever witnessed at a NASCAR race, is the kind of thing that strips a crowd of every other thought – even as Tom Araya, who fronts the thrash metal band Slayer, appeared on the screen shortly after as the Grand Marshal for the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans shower respect and love for Graves

“Just tears, man. Every now & then u see things like this and suddenly all Ur problems feel so little.”

Don Graves’ age was quite visible. Even though he was in a wheelchair, that did not stop him from performing what many claim to be the best national anthem, “Was it a good anthem’ poll? Unanimous 100%,” wrote another fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it has happened in the past, some of the more famous singers have put out performances on the track that did not impress many. But Graves was iconic with the mic, with a great singing voice, as some noted. One of the fans mentioned how he didn’t just fight for the country’s glory, but a lot more.

“He fought for the freedom to sing that song so proudly and beautifully. He also fought for the freedom for ‘famous’ artists to sing it horribly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, some of the fans had stories to share. “That was amazing! My great Uncle is 101 and survived the Battle of the Bulge and being a POW. He still lives on his own (his wife passed away last year). Nothing but respect!”

“Let him sing the anthem the rest of the year!” Another fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

For context, NASCAR journalist Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, who witnessed Graves’ performance at last year’s Texas race when he was 100, described it simply as “fantastic”.

“I know pre-race can be really goofy and everything. Did you hear the national anthem?” Bianchi asked Gluck. “Fantastic. Fantastic, but the gentleman who sang it, 100 years old.”

Gluck responded, “I saw that and he must be very well-known around this area because when they said his name, there was a huge cheer. I couldn’t hear exactly what they were saying. Maybe they just said he’s 100 years old and that’s why they were cheering.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Araya, to his credit, delivered his Grand Marshal duties with the spirit the occasion demanded, as his “SLAYER, NASCAR reign in speed!” quote became its own small piece of race-day lore. And Cooper Flagg, the 19-year-old Dallas Mavericks standout and 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year, served as Honorary Pace Car Driver ahead of the green flag, adding another layer of celebrity to a pre-race programme already packed with names.

But what cut through it all was Graves’ voice.