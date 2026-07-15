“Just Zero Confidence”- Concerns Grow for Kyle Larson as Declining ‘Yung Money’ Persona Comes Under Fans Scrutiny

Kyle Larson first got his ‘Yung Money’ nickname from an official at the United States Auto Club, and the reasoning was simple. He has long been one of the country’s most versatile drivers, dominating NASCAR with two Cup Series championships and 32 race wins while also excelling in regional events and prestigious dirt races like the Kings Royal, Knoxville Nationals, and the Chili Bowl Nationals. It’s a nickname Larson has embraced, even joking after winning the 2025 championship that, at his age, he was more “Middle Aged Money” than “Yung Money.” But his recent performances have left some fans wondering whether that trademark swagger is beginning to fade after a devastating defeat this week.

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Kyle Larson’s difficult Sprint Race outing in Ohio

At Ohio’s Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday night, Kyle Larson‘s quest for yet another sprint car triumph came to an abrupt and terrifying halt. When catastrophe struck on Lap 32 of the World of Outlaws Brad Doty Classic — an event he was trying to win for a record-tying fourth time — the NASCAR Cup Series star and co-owner of High Limit Racing was in the lead.

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As Larson charged through the corner, his car caught the cushion and was launched into a series of violent flips, leaving fans at the track holding their breath as the car tumbled before finally coming to rest. The outcome could have been much worse.

Larson climbed out of the wrecked sprint car under his own power and was evaluated afterward. According to early reports, he managed to get away without suffering any major injuries. This made it possible for attention to swiftly move from his health to what had been yet another lost chance for one of the biggest names in dirt racing.

Driving the No. 57 Silva Motorsports sprint car, Larson looked on course for the win before disaster struck. He had one of the fastest cars all night and was leading on Lap 32, having led nine laps overall, when the crash brought his race to an abrupt end.

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Larson, who started fifth, took responsibility for the mistake and praised 19-year-old local Bryce Lucius for pushing him hard. “It’s just really tight, and it’s getting heavy up there,” Larson said after the crash. “Bryce was doing a good job running hard. I screwed up again.”

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The fact that Larson said “again” shows he knows his recent struggles are down to his own mistakes. Earlier in the same race, on Lap 18, he made an error that collected and flipped defending champion Carson Macedo. Just two days earlier at Atlanta’s Quaker State 400, Larson also made a mistake that spun him out of the race, dropping him from his 3rd-place starting spot to a 34th-place finish.

The recent incident has also sparked a debate among fans, many of whom are questioning whether Larson’s trademark “Yung Money” mentality has become more reckless than rewarding.

Fans can’t recognize this version of Kyle Version

The crash in Ohio quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the defending Cup Series champion’s recent run of form.

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One fan wrote on X, “This isn’t just Kyle Larson at all, literally, since last year’s Indianapolis 500, he’s never been the same old Larson of the great driving. Right now, he’s either taking himself out or getting into people, just zero confidence from Larson.”

Larson’s packed schedule could certainly be playing a part. After NASCAR waited out a lengthy weather delay to finish the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the 2021 Cup Series champion was racing until almost 2 a.m. on Monday. Less than 24 hours later, he was back in action at Fremont Speedway for a High Limit Racing event before racing again at Attica Raceway Park in the World of Outlaws on Tuesday. That meant four straight days behind the wheel and three consecutive nights of racing, even by Larson’s standards

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There were also fans who felt that Larson’s struggles extended beyond dirt racing. “Thought it was just NASCAR, but apparently he isn’t good at any form of racing,” someone else commented.

The criticism reflects Larson’s difficult 2026 campaign. Despite sitting sixth in the Cup Series standings, he is still searching for his first win of the season. Some, of course, took a more sympathetic view, with one fan writing, “Nothing against Larson, but he’s had some bad juju lately.”

Between near misses, costly mistakes, and crashes across multiple series, very little has gone his way over the past few months. One of the biggest setbacks came two weeks ago at the Chicagoland Speedway, where Larson was running third before spinning early in Stage 2. His car got stuck in the rain-soaked grass, suffered significant underbody damage, and left him multiple laps down with no chance of recovering.

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“He’s sure screwing up a lot lately. Probably driving angry because he’s been stuck driving those boring s— boxes on Sundays,” one fan joked. This comment reflected the disappointment many HMS supporters have expressed while Toyota has controlled much of the 2026 campaign.

Not every reaction was critical, though. Many simply hoped Larson’s fortunes would soon change, with one fan posting, “🤦🏻‍♂️ when will this struggle end, man?”

With the busiest driver in motorsports showing no signs of slowing down, fans will be watching closely to see whether “Yung Money” can recapture the form that made him one of racing’s most feared competitors.