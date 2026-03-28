Justin Allgaier Clinches Historic ‘Grandfather Clock’ Moments After Teammate Triggered Wreckfest

A win for Justin Allgaier did not seem out of the question today. From the drop of the green, the former Xfinity champion made it clear he was going to be a factor. Leading the first lap from the front row and controlling the early pace, Allgaier looked like the driver to beat. And as he capitalized on the restart after the red flag caused by his teammate, Allgaier never looked back.

The NFPA 250 took a different turn around lap 233. Lee Pulliam’s No.9 car missed a shift on the restart from the front row and caused a massive pile up as 19 cars were caught up in the wreck. But this was Justin Allgaier’s time to shine.

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Once the race resumed after the red flag, he wasted no time asserting control, clearing the front row and pulling away with authority in the latter stage way after he clenched his Stage 1 victory.

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On lap 250, Allgaier sealed the deal, capturing his second win in the last four races and the 31st of his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career, tying Jack Ingram for the most all-time by a series regular. More significantly, the victory extended JRM’s red hot streak to 25 consecutive wins, the longest in team history.

Even as pit strategies shuffled the order and dropped him deeper in the field during the middle portion of the race, the No.7 JRM driver never panicked; he simply kept chipping away, staying within reach as the race grew increasingly chaotic.

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On lap 161 he powered past Harrison Burton to reclaim the lead showcasing his long run strength. Even when he slipped back to 5th during the lap 189 restart cycle due to tire strategy, he was the fastest among the group quickly slicing forward again.

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The 39-year-old couldn’t hide his happiness post-race as he praised his No.7 team.

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“Just this team behind me. I keep saying it, and I keep talking about how great this team is,” he said. “We have fired off 2026 better than I could ever have imagined. So proud of the racecars we’ve brought to the racetrack and all of our partners. We can’t do it without them. … It was so cool looking up there and seeing all those Hendrick engines right with us.”

His move on lap 193 to pass Brandon Jones for third was a clear signal, he was setting himself up for the final push while others around them started to crack under pressure. And while Dale Junior was left consoling Lee Pulliam, it definitely wasn’t all lost for JRM, all thanks to Justin Allgaier.

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And more than anything, this race marked a statement drive for the 39-year-old. One that was built on precision, patience and perfectly timed aggression in a race where survival alone wasn’t enough.

While Justin Allgaier was left celebrating in victory Lane, the other JRM drivers had a very different race.

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A mixed bag of results for JRM

Sammy Smith quietly peace together one of the most impressive runs of the day, turning a ninth place start into a podium finish. He showed steady pace early, working his way up to 6th by the end of stage one before slipping slightly to 11th in stage two as strategies shuffled the order.

But when it mattered most, Smith came alive in the final stretch, avoid avoiding the late chaos and capitalising on others misfortune to secure a hard earned third place finish.

For Rajah Caruth, the race told a different story, one of promise that ultimately slipped away. Starting on the front row and second, Caruth looked like a genuine contender even leading 18 laps and maintaining strong track position through the early stages.

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He backed that up with the third-place finish in stage one and seventh and stage two, keeping himself firmly in the mix. However, the closing laps unravelled his day and despite his early dominance he was left with a disappointing 25th place finish.

Meanwhile, Carson Kvapil never got the chance to see how his race might have played out. Rolling off fifth, Kvapil was in a solid position to contain but his afternoon came to a premature end in the lap 233 pile.

Collected in the massive rack triggered during the restart he was forced out of the race and classified 28th, another driver whose strong starting position was wiped out in an instant during one of the races most chaotic moments.