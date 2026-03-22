Justin Allgaier Makes Emotional Confession After Heartwarming Victory Lane Moments With Family

If there was anything that made Justin Allgaier happier than his Darlington win, it was his family witnessing it. Back in Nashville in 2022, he had dedicated his win to them even when they were absent. But this time, the emotions hit him differently to see them by his side, as his words showed how much that moment truly meant.

“The burnouts are great, all the stuff that comes along with is great, but honestly, if you don’t have anybody to celebrate it with, they’re not worth winning,” he told the media.

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Justin Allgaier’s racing philosophy differs from other drivers. His celebrations are not limited to just the burnouts on the track and a striking entry into the victory lane. He keeps the ‘family’ aspect tied close to his career and doesn’t feel that the race wins are worth celebrating without having them around.

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With 30 wins, he was asked about his further goals before he retires. For him, reaching these many wins was itself something he never imagined, as he circled back to what really matters to him.

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“The things like tonight, my wife and kids being here, my family, my mom and dad being here…those are moments for me.” Allgaier’s victory at Darlington put him on equal footing with Cup star Joey Logano. However, he is still far from Kyle Busch’s 102 wins, which he said he can’t even “fathom.”

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Furthermore, he claimed that he would be happy to retire with his current race wins and would still feel satisfied with his overall career.

“I don’t know what that number is, 30 could be it, right, and I’ll be perfectly happy with that whenever I quit my race and career,” Allgaier added.

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Imago Justin Allgaier (@catchfence)

Justin Allgaier has made a strong career out of his long participation in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He has won the championship twice and has been just as competitive this season, having won two races already, with a whopping five top 10 finishes in the first six races.

Being a star driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr’s team has helped his reputation, and after spending close to two decades racing in the series, if Allgaier wants to retire, he could. He has done everything for him and for his family. But that time is certainly not coming anytime soon:

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“But we got a job to do, and my job is to show up next week in Martinsville and go try to win another one,” he said.

Moreover, he also has a major responsibility to serve Rick Hendrick in the Cup Series.

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Allgaier goes transparent on managing the dual-driver duty

Justin Allgaier’s consistent performance in the NOAPS has earned him a good spot with Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series. He has been piloting the #48 ever since Alex Bowman pulled out of the series temporarily because of a medical issue. While this is a major opportunity for Allgaier, he is finding it rather difficult, considering the two different types of driving styles he must master for the same track over the course of the same weekend.

“I want to do the best job I can and be as prepared as I can be for the 48 team, without leaving the seven team and our chances of the O’Reilly series championship,” he said. “So, you’re trying to manage all of that. Whether it be simulator time or team meetings. We do a post-race meeting every week with both teams. You do a pre-race meeting every week with both teams. You know, both teams have simulator time. So, you’re juggling all of this. And they’re completely different cars.”

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Understandably, this is not an easy feat to achieve. The level of competition in the Cup Series is vastly different from the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Moreover, adapting to a new team in the middle of the season is a challenge in itself, but he seems to be doing it well.

While Bowman is in recovery, he is scheduled to miss the upcoming three races, including the one at Darlington. For all those events, Justin Allgaier will continue with his dual duty. And it would only be natural to assume that he would want his family to enter the victory lane in the Cup Series, too.