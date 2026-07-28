Justin Marks’ Trackhouse Statement Threatens to Derail Rick Hendrick’s HMS Plans

Connor Zilisch has not even finished his rookie Cup season, yet his future is already one of NASCAR’s biggest talking points. The moment Alex Bowman announced he would retire after the 2027 season, attention shifted to who might inherit Hendrick Motorsports’ famous No. 48 Chevrolet.

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Connor Zilisch quickly came up as the favourite. Reports from reputed sources say Rick Hendrick sees the 20-year-old as his top choice. The timing makes the fit almost perfect with Bowman’s retirement and Zilisch’s current trackhouse contract both set to finish after the 2027 season. But while Hendrick may think they found their successor, Justin Marks seems determined to ensure the opportunity never reaches that stage.

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“It’s our job to present ourselves as the place that he wants to be,” Marks said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

It was a straightforward answer, but it served as Trachouse’s clearest stance to the growing Hendrick speculation. Rather than working about what another team may or may not do, Marks made it clear that they are focused on giving Zilisch every possible reason to stay put.

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Marks knows exactly why the speculation is in place. He called Zilisch “a very talented, very smart young man” with “a big career in front of him.” But he also made it clear that the future is now too far for them to sweat about.

“2028, although it’ll be here quickly, is a little too far away for us to really be spending a lot of bandwidth on that at the moment.”

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Instead, Marks said the team’s focus is simple. Give Zilisch experience, help him settle into Cup racing, and put him in position to win while he remains under contract through the end of 2027.

That approach is significant because if Trackhouse can convince the rookie that his long-term future belongs there before he ever reaches free agency, then the entire succession plan with Hendrick would anyway disappear.

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On paper, Zilisch’s rookie season has been rough. He’s 35th in the standings and has recorded six DNFs in his last ten races. Inside the garage, though, those numbers have done little to cool the hype. Teams see a 20-year-old learning against NASCAR’s best while showing the speed, racecraft and adaptability that made him one of the sport’s most sought-after prospects.

That is why Hendrick Motorsports is interested. With Bowman going away after 2027, the No. 48 opens up at the same time Zilisch’s Trackhouse contract expires. Hendrick would not have to negotiate a buyout. If nothing changes, Zilisch could simply become a free agent. That is the scenario Marks is trying to avoid.

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There is another reason Trackhouse is eager to keep him. Red Bull has built a significant commercial partnership around Zilisch, backing the No. 88 programme across roughly 25 races while also signing him as a Red Bull athlete.

Losing Zilisch would not just mean replacing a promising driver. It could also mean remaking a sponsorship package designed specifically around him. Marks accepted that some things are beyond a team’s control.

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“If something different happens, then that’s the way it goes,” he said. “We’ll all kind of go on and try to be the best that we can be.”

It is a measured response, but it also reveals the reality of the situation. Trackhouse knows one of NASCAR’s biggest teams is watching closely. The next year and a half is not just about developing Connor Zilisch. It is about giving him every reason to believe his future is already where he is.