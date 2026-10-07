Kasey Kahne Sets The Record Straight on Cup Series Return In 8-Words

At 46, Kasey Kahne is going back to NASCAR. It’s a sentence that would have sounded made up when the sport’s heartthrob left this part of his life behind due to the medical issues he suffered in 2018. But for those who followed his various ventures since, it was clear that the competitive desire was not gone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kahne will get the sweet taste of competing in the National Series again in 2027, with Spire Motorsports announcing him as its No. 77 driver in the Truck Series. That’s something his current health allows him to do. But the Cup Series would be a whole other ball game altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just where my body went those final couple years, like there would be no chance to ever do that again, full-time,” Kahne said in an interview with journalist Alan Cavanna.

The problems Kahne faced that ultimately led to his retirement were scary. The grueling schedule and heat inside the car took a toll on his body. He struggled to stay hydrated, sweating so much during practice and races that puddles would form beneath him. Even strict pre-race hydration routines could not prevent this. The boiling point arrived at the Southern 500 in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

He experienced severe cramping, vomiting, nausea, and difficulty keeping his eyes open or seeing clearly during the final 100 laps at Darlington. Doctors at the track found him to be healthy after he got out of the car, but it was determined that the conditions inside Cup Series cars during races had aggravated the situation.

He soon retired from the sport, mainly because of the impact it had on his health, but he did not cut ties with racing by any means.

ADVERTISEMENT

He bid a (temporary) goodbye to the blistering heat of Cup Series cars and headed over to a much more tolerable environment in sprint car racing, while also focusing on his own team, Kasey Kahne Racing. The biggest hint, however, that he was not done with NASCAR arrived with the return of a historic track to the calendar.

Kahne was a guest entrant at the Rockingham race for Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 team in 2025 in the O’Reilly Series. He qualified fourth, but sadly had his race shortened by a crash that left him with a 14th-place finish. Regardless, he described the day as the most fun he had had in a race car in a while, opening the door to a future NASCAR return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spire is now bringing him back. But this is not a nostalgia tour. Kahne’s plan is to take part in all 25 races of the 2027 Truck Series campaign. Yet, the Cup Series future remains a different matter.

Kahne has always felt he might be able to handle one Cup race, but he knows what a full season demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve always kind of felt that I could maybe pull off a one-off or, you know, something like that in a Cup car,” he said.

That is as far as Kahne went. There is no Cup race announced, no team attached to a possible one-off, and no indication that one is being planned. The opportunity that actually exists is the Truck Series, and Kahne believes its shorter races and different schedule give him a realistic way to compete again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I understand that. I knew it when I got out of the sport, and that’s why I got out.”

Truck races are still demanding, but they are shorter than their Cup and O’Reilly counterparts. Kahne had already said before Rockingham that his health was in a good place, partly because he no longer dealt with long races and intense heat every week.

There is also plenty of reason to believe Kahne can be competitive. He has made only six Truck Series starts in his career, but he won five of them. His lone second-place finish came at Pocono Raceway in 2010. His most recent Truck start was a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2015, which also gave Chevrolet its 200th Truck Series victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spire’s No. 77 gives him another reason to take the chance seriously. Jeff Dickerson approached Kahne at the Knoxville Nationals in August about racing full-time for the team. Kahne initially did not think Dickerson was serious. After watching Spire’s Truck program, including Carson Hocevar’s success, the idea became much harder to ignore.

Kahne is also not pretending his old five-wins-in-six-starts record will simply carry into 2027. He last raced a Truck in 2015, and NASCAR’s Truck field has changed considerably since then. The equipment is different, the schedule is different, and the competition has moved on. What that record does show is that Kahne already understands how to win in this type of vehicle.

“But yeah, you never know, maybe a one-off or something. But I think, to me, this series, these shorter races, schedule, all of that makes way more sense with where I’m at.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is really the line Kahne has drawn. He is not trying to prove that 2018 was a mistake. He is not claiming the physical problem that ended his Cup career has disappeared. He is choosing a version of NASCAR that he believes he can actually enjoy and sustain.

And that may be the best part of this comeback. Kahne spent his final Cup season fighting his own body instead of simply fighting the competition. In 2027, he gets another chance to fight the competition instead.