Katherine Legge Claps Back at Kyle Larson As She Defends Talladega Nights as a NASCAR Classic

Ask any racing fan to name a NASCAR movie, and two instantly come to mind. First is Days of Thunder, the gritty Tom Cruise drama that might be getting a sequel. And then there’s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Will Ferrell’s outrageous comedy that’s either adored or dismissed, depending on who you ask. A few names, like Kyle Larson, fall into the latter group, and now, Katherine Legge has something to say about that.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson admitted he enjoyed watching the movie, but he wasn’t thrilled with how it portrayed the sport. In his view, the movie leaned heavily on stereotypes and made NASCAR look like a joke, despite being one of the most recognizable racing films out there.

Drivers split over Talladega Nights: Satire or stereotype?

During an episode of Julian Edelman’s Games With Names podcast, Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on Talladega. He knows the movie’s a fan favorite, but he’s not thrilled with how it makes NASCAR look. The 33-year-old said, “I mean, I like the movie. I think it did not do anything good for our sport. I think it turned our sport into a joke, unfortunately. But that is one of the most popular racing movies… I feel like the rest of the world, that’s what they think about our sport.”

Kyle Larson’s perspective received backing from fellow drivers, including William Byron, who posted “100%” agreement on social media.

In contrast with Larson’s ‘joke’ claim, Katherine Legge sees the film through a more lighthearted lens. Speaking on Stacking Pennies, she said, “I loved it so much. It’s still one of my favorite movies of all-time, because it’s so tongue in cheek. If you can’t make fun of yourself, then what are you doing? I can make fun of myself, I think its good, I love it.”

Opinions about the movie vary widely across the NASCAR garage. Corey LaJoie admitted he was initially offended by how the sport was portrayed. But after years in the industry, his perspective shifted. He now sees Ricky Bobby as a caricature of certain real-life drivers, which makes the satire hit closer to home.

Some in NASCAR think Talladega Nights makes the sport look silly, while others just enjoy the laughs. In the end, it’s not a reflection of racing, it’s a comedy made for the big screen.

What lies ahead for Katherine Legge in the NASCAR Cup Series?

Much like any rookie in NASCAR, Katherine Legge faced early challenges. She made her NASCAR Cup Series debut in March 2025 at Phoenix Raceway, finishing 30th. That was followed by a 32nd-place result in Mexico City, drawing some early criticism. But she quickly responded with a 19th-place run at the Chicago Street Race in July 2025, and later delivered a standout 17th at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis, marking Live Fast Motorsports’ best oval result of the season.

Her Cup campaign in 2025 has included six starts so far, with only one DNF. While her average finish sits around 25.8, her steady improvement is earning respect across the paddock. In parallel, she’s also competed in the Xfinity Series, where she made her debut back in 2018. In 2025, she’s raced with Jordan Anderson Racing, though results have been tougher, five DNFs in six starts, mostly due to crashes.

Despite the setbacks, her team remains optimistic. Sponsors like e.l.f. Cosmetics, Droplight, Sherfick Companies, and Desnuda Organic Tequila have extended their support, signaling belief in her long-term potential. Whether she returns in 2026 full-time or part-time remains uncertain, but Live Fast Motorsports has clearly embraced her journey.

Katherine Legge is part of a growing wave of female drivers pushing into NASCAR’s top tiers. And with each race, she’s proving she’s not just here to participate, she’s here to compete.