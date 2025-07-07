Katherine Legge Earns Major Respect, Forcing Fans to Eat Their Words

Katherine Legge’s journey to NASCAR hasn’t followed a straight line. In fact, it’s been anything but. A decorated veteran of open-wheel and sports car series, she leaped into the Cup ranks at age 44 this season, driving for underdog Live Fast Motorsports. Though her credentials include wins in the Jaguar I‑Pace E‑Trophy and decades of racing pedigree, stock cars presented a steep learning curve. Her Cup debut at Phoenix Raceway ended in a spin-out with Daniel Suárez, and her Xfinity starts saw a DNF at Talladega after a high-speed wreck involving William Sawalich.

Between those setbacks and a Rockingham clash that sparked an onslaught of online vitriol, Legge’s resolve was tested. She addressed the backlash head-on. “I think I must have been really bad in a previous life or something because I’ve been a bit unlucky… There was not much I could do; I just got taken out by Sawalich,” she said, refusing to let critics define her journey. Yet, she kept her eyes on the prize, determined to prove she belongs. Her chance came at the Chicago Street Race, where she delivered a performance that’s got everyone talking.

On July 6, 2025, Katherine Legge made history at the Grant Park 165, crossing the finish line in 19th place. She became the first woman to secure a top-20 finish in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick’s 17th-place result at Texas in November 2017. Driving the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports, Legge outran star drivers like Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell. “It feels pretty good to get that monkey off my back, honestly,” she said post-race.

This wasn’t just a finish. It was a statement. Legge’s performance silenced doubters who questioned her place in NASCAR. After the Rockingham backlash. Where fans unfairly targeted her, Chicago showed what she’s capable of. Legge’s 19th-place finish is a milestone for women in NASCAR, where only 17 female drivers have competed in the Cup Series since 1949. It’s a beacon of hope for aspiring female racers, proving that talent can break through barriers. By navigating Chicago’s chaotic street course cleanly, the British driver showed she’s not just here to compete. She’s here to make history. Her performance has turned skeptics into supporters, with fans now rallying for her to get more opportunities.

NASCAR fans give Katherine Legge her flowers after the Chicago race

“Katherine Legge and Josh Bilicki are amazing road racers so the fact that they ran well here didn’t surprise me, but I wasn’t expecting them to do THIS good, especially for teams like Live Fast Motorsports and Garage 66/MBM. Also, I’m not the biggest fan of Austin Hill, but I was impressed by his performance today. Stayed in the Top 20 most of the race and survived the chaos to get P9 at the end. Hope to see him in more Cup races to prove his worth.”

This fan was stunned by Legge and Bilicki’s finish, given their teams’ limited budgets. Live Fast Motorsports isn’t known to do well on the road courses and tries to bag such results at superspeedway tracks. Since 2020, the team has had nine top 20 finishes, but Chicago was just the second top 20 finish for them on a non-drafting track. The open-wheel racing experience did come in handy for Legge in navigating the twists and turns of the Chicago street course.

“Impressive given how hard she went into the tires. Good on her for continuing to dig,” another fan added. Legge started the weekend on a low as she found herself buried in the tire barriers during the practice run. This was followed up by the wall incident during the qualifying. However, she didn’t let these short fumbles derail her weekends and finally bagged a finish she has been craving in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Y’all gotta put some respect on Katherine Legge’s name.” This fan’s demand for respect reflects Legge’s growing reputation. Her two Indy 500 starts (2012 and 2023) and four sports car wins prove her credentials. Chicago’s result, outpacing bigger names, mirrors Janet Guthrie’s 23rd-place finish in the 1977 Cup Series standings, a high mark for women in NASCAR. With more road courses lined up on the schedule, fans are going to see more of Legge on the racetrack. She is likely to return for the Sonoma race.

Some fans even dropped a few suggestions that teams like Kaulig Racing or Legacy Motor Club should sign Legge. “Impressive weekend overall. Would love to see her get a shot with Kaulig or Legacy.” Well, there’s another team that seems to have cracked the formula in hiring international drivers and scripting success stories with them. SVG was right at the center of a success story, becoming the foreign-born driver with the most wins in the Cup Series. Who knows, Justin Marks and Co. might be keeping a tab on her and allow her to drive the #99 car. With that equipment, she can compete against the best drivers on road courses.

Her Chicago success has prompted calls for apologies, similar to the scrutiny Danica Patrick endured. Fans now see her as a trailblazer deserving of support. Legge’s Chicago finish is a turning point, proving her talent and inspiring change. As fans rally behind her, her story shows that in NASCAR, respect is earned one lap at a time.