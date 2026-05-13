Katherine Legge Risks It All With Historic Indy-Charlotte Announcement Year After Kyle Larson’s Failure

Fortune favors the brave, and in Katherine Legge’s case, the saying might well hold. In two weeks, she’ll suit up for the Double, a challenge that Kyle Larson admitted in 2025 wasn’t “worth it”: competing in the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. It’s a feat so demanding that only a handful of drivers have ever attempted it, and only the legendary Tony Stewart has completed all 1,100 miles in a single day.

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On Wednesday morning, veteran reporter Bob Pockrass revealed that Legge will drive for AJ Foyt Racing in Indianapolis before flying to Charlotte for a shot at history in the No. 78 car for Live Fast Motorsports. “This challenge is about pushing through perceived limits … taking risks, and trying to do something unique,” Legge said.

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It’ll be the 45-year-old Brit’s fifth Indy 500, adding to a CV that already includes appearances at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Sebring, as well as becoming the first woman to lead the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Of course, those achievements would pale in comparison if she matches Stewart’s feat, which he achieved in 2001 by finishing sixth at Indy and third at Charlotte. However, it can also turn out to be a brutal attempt, as Larson knows.

“The Double is just a tough undertaking. The window of time is too tight, ” the 2025 Cup champion admitted last year. Logistically, things get too challenging, in his opinion.

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Larson attempted to run all 1,100 miles in a single day in both 2024 and 2025, but failed to complete the feat on either occasion. Larson finished 18th in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 before rain prevented him from competing in the Coca-Cola. Crashes in 2025 left him 24th at Indy and 37th at Charlotte.

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That said, Larson will be full-team Legge on May 24th and is excited to see her do what he couldn’t. “First off, I think it would be awesome if she could do it,” said Larson. “I believe [she would be] the first female, and only female to have done it, so that would be great.

John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Stewart, Kurt Busch, and Larson are the only drivers to have successfully managed the logistics and started both races on the same day. Notably, Andretti’s landmark double attempt also came with AJ Foyt Racing, creating a fitting historical link to Legge’s own bid more than three decades later and placing the British driver in rare company.

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“It’s another groundbreaking thing that I can showcase to the world, really that, if you set your mind to things, you can do anything, and you can do things that maybe you never even dreamt of before,” Legge said of her ambitious Double Duty plan after a 38th-place finish at Watkins Glen last Sunday.

Legge’s Double is a landmark moment for women in Racing

If Legge successfully qualifies for both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600, she will become the first woman ever to attempt motorsports’ grueling same-day Double Duty, adding on to the legacy of women in racing.

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Nearly 50 years ago, Janet Guthrie failed to qualify for the Indy 500, but bounced back by making her NASCAR Cup debut in the World 600 at Charlotte on the same day. Her run marked the first time a woman competed on a NASCAR superspeedway, helping challenge long-held beliefs about women not having what it takes to endure the physicality of stock car racing. Legge’s upcoming attempt now feels like the next chapter in that boundary-pushing story.

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The 45-year-old driver’s Indianapolis program will be overseen by veteran crew chief Andy O’Gara, whose wife, Sarah Fisher, became one of IndyCar’s most influential female trailblazers as both a driver and team owner. And while trailblazer Danica Patrick famously balanced the Indy 500 and Daytona 500 within the same season, she never attempted both marquee races on a single day.

That is what makes Legge’s challenge feel different.