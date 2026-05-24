Katherine Legge Sacrifices Indy-Charlotte Double Dreams as Tragedy Strikes Powerful Kyle Busch Tribute

Katherine Legge’s legitimate shot at history ended in bitter disappointment at Indianapolis. On Lap 18 of the Indy 500, while those in attendance were paying tribute to Kyle Busch, Ryan Hunter-Reay lost the rear of his car in the corner and was left spinning in the middle of the track with Legge right behind him. She managed to avoid Hunter-Reay but ended crashing into the wall.

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“I couldn’t see anything because of the smoke. And I went for the high side as he was moving down the track, and then he came back up the track. And so, last minute, I had to go left,” Legge explained after the crash.

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Legge did well to swerve out of Hunter-Reay’s way. Had she not done so and instead tried to power through, she could have caused a massive pile-up that might have ended the race for several drivers behind her, while also damaging her Chevrolet far worse than it ultimately was.

The commentary team also praised her decision, saying, “Katherine is not sure which way that car is going to go, but I think she made the right decision. I think that hole was closing up impossibly for Katherine Legge right here. Perfect decision. She had to do that and just narrowly avoided T-boning Ryan Hunter-Reay, really sacrificing herself to protect the other driver.”

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Legge was looking to finish the Indy 500, catch a flight, and then race 600 miles in Concord, North Carolina, in the Coca-Cola 600, a feat Kyle Larson unsuccessfully attempted in both 2024 and 2025.

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Other drivers, including Kurt Busch and Robby Gordon, have attempted it over the years. However, only one driver has completed the Double: Tony Stewart in 2001. He finished 6th in the 500 and 3rd in the Coca-Cola 600.

The timing of Legge’s crash was also unfortunate. The entire field, along with race officials, was paying tribute to Busch on Lap 18, chosen in honor of the 15 seasons he spent driving the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series.

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“And as the drivers exit Turn 4 and cross the Yard of Bricks on Lap 18, we remember Kyle Busch,” the broadcasters said moments before Legge’s crash.

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Katherine Legge focused on her next goal after Indy 500 disappointment

Understandably, this was a heartbreaking moment for Legge. She became the first woman ever to attempt the Double and would have broken new ground for women in motorsports had she completed it.

“Desperately frustrating,” she told the media after the crash. “You know, everybody involved deserved more. To be taken out by something out of your control, I feel like maybe it’s slightly better than being taken out by something in your control.”

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Although it was disappointing, Katherine Legge still has racing left to do today, and she seemed even more determined when one of the reporters asked her, “How do you switch your mindset now to NASCAR?”

“I need to have an attitude adjustment because right now I’m pissed and disappointed. And I need to get on that plane and try to get into the right mindset,” she boldly replied.

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Legge isn’t a regular in the Cup Series. In fact, she only debuted in the series last year with Live Fast Motorsports and has continued with the team on a part-time basis. Her best finish came at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year, where she finished 17th.

Bettering that record at the Coca-Cola 600 later today would surely provide a sweeter ending to what has so far been a bitter day for the Briton.