Katherine Legge’s Team Owner Gets Real on Sacrificing His Seat for Her

Katherine Legge is breaking barriers as a rare female voice in the Cup Series and recently chalked up a career-best finish at the Brickyard 400 and continues pushing her limits in a tough, highly competitive field. Her team owner B.J. McLeod, on the other hand, has built his career not just as a racer, but as a NASCAR team owner who understands the grind and passion required in the sport’s top levels. His own ambitions and love for the challenge at NASCAR’s highest level is undeniable.

And accordingly, 2025 has seen McLeod shift focus, sharing his No. 78 seat with Katherine Legge. She is one of motorsport’s most accomplished female drivers, making a return to the Cup Series and facing immense scrutiny after her debut. McLeod’s move is about more than business: it’s about opening doors and building something enduring.

“I enjoy helping Katherine and splitting the time with her…To see the team succeed with her and I still drive some, like, I don’t want to be the driver all the time ‘cause it’s way harder to succeed with two people than it is with one,” McLeod explained on The Racing Writer’s podcast, highlighting the collaborative spirit behind their unique partnership.

via Imago

And the results speak for themselves. McLeod had a 16th-place finish at Atlanta in June. Katherine Legge followed it up with a 19th-place finish at Chicago. This marked Live Fast Motorsports’ first-ever instance of back-to-back top 20 finishes. Then, she rose up to finish 17th at Brickyard. Sacrificing seat time, especially after a strong finish at Atlanta, wouldn’t be easy for any racer. But for McLeod, fostering Legge’s growth was about the bigger picture.

“Our stuff’s gotten pretty good because it’s hard to do that, especially when someone hasn’t seen a NASCAR roval and never been in a Cup car,” he noted. Legge, for her part, has validated McLeod’s faith with historic performances like the one in Chicago. Her performances have even garnered praise from the likes of Denny Hamlin.

Ultimately, McLeod’s decision exemplifies leadership, humility, and genuine investment in the future of NASCAR. In a season defined by change, his willingness to share the wheel reflects his respect for the sport. But, at Daytona on August 24, McLeod will be looking forward to putting his ownership duties to one side and switch on the racer inside him.

McLeod’s Return to Daytona With the No. 78

After splitting time with Katherine Legge this season, B.J. McLeod is set to climb back into the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. For McLeod, Daytona isn’t just another track on the calendar. In fact, it’s the place where he’s delivered the team’s strongest results in its history.

A ninth-place finish in 2021 and a career-best seventh in 2022 showed that he knows how to navigate the chaos of superspeedway racing. And Saturday night provides another opportunity to keep Live Fast’s momentum alive. Never before has the team notched more than three top-20 finishes in a single season.

via Imago

With McLeod’s proven success at Daytona and Legge’s recent breakthrough at Chicago, that milestone is well within reach. Another top-10 or top-15 could solidify Live Fast’s best campaign yet, something that would validate the team’s bold approach of sharing the seat.

The No. 78 enters the weekend as one of four open (non-chartered) entries. Fortunately for McLeod, the car is already locked into the field alongside Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 for Austin Hill, NY Racing Team’s No. 44 for Joey Gase, and Garage 66’s No. 66 for Casey Mears. With so few open cars competing, McLeod can focus squarely on strategy and execution instead of qualifying pressure.

Beyond Daytona, the team’s schedule remains a shared mission. McLeod will pilot the car again at Talladega in October. Now this is another superspeedway where he thrives. Katherine Legge, meanwhile, is set to take the wheel at the Charlotte Roval two weeks prior. That balance of speedway expertise and road course opportunity keeps both drivers sharp and highlights the unique dual-driver approach Live Fast has embraced.

If McLeod can deliver another strong Daytona finish, Live Fast Motorsports could be staring down its most successful season to date. It will be proof that sacrifice and collaboration are beginning to pay off.