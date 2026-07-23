Kaulig Chief Puts Hendrick, Gibbs & Penske on Notice Amid Dodge’s Cup Return Buzz

Kaulig Racing operated in the shadow of NASCAR’s top teams for years. They relied on technical partnerships just to compete. That might change soon. Ty Norris, Kaulig Racing’s Chief Business Officer, outlined an ambitious plan. He wants to position Kaulig as a manufacturer’s flagship team, standing alongside giants like Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Team Penske. This comes during the ongoing rumors around Dodge’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series.

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Ty Norris sees Kaulig becoming Dodge’s answer to NASCAR’s powerhouse teams

“When you’re an anchor team to a manufacturer, you are Hendrick to GM, Gibbs to Toyota, Penske to Ford, Kaulig to Stellantis. They call that Dodge Ram. That’s the vision. We are that team. Now, we may not look like Penske. We may not look like Hendrick. We may not look like Gibbs. Matt Kaulig is never going to fall into those categories, and that’s okay. But Kaulig Racing as a racing organization has the golden opportunity to be an anchor team to the fifth-largest automaker in the world, and how many people in the garage can say that.”

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This vision marks a massive shift for Kaulig Racing. Norris disclosed that the company spoke with NASCAR leaders in an effort to tether to another manufacturer, and that talks eventually shifted to Dodge and Ram.

In the end, those discussions resulted in Stellantis choosing Kaulig as its main NASCAR partner, a decision that Norris thinks might completely change the team’s future. The timing is important. Dodge had previously planned to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2028. But according to new sources, the schedule has advanced as Stellantis has achieved significant advancements in engine development.

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The proposed Dodge Charger Cup body has already undergone initial wind tunnel testing. This has fueled speculation that the manufacturer could instead return as early as the 2027 season. It is generally anticipated that Kaulig Racing will act as Dodge’s core organization in that scenario.

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After Kaulig and Stellantis joined forces to field Ram trucks in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the partnership already has strong foundations. Kaulig and Stellantis joined forces to field five Ram trucks in the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. This Truck Series effort allows both sides to build infrastructure, marketing plans, and technical ties long before a Cup Series debut.

Norris sees more potential than just bringing another manufacturer into the garage. For a considerable amount of time, Hendrick Motorsports has been the benchmark organization for Chevrolet, Joe Gibbs Racing for Toyota, and Team Penske for Ford. Even though Stellantis does not yet have the championship history of those well-established giants, Norris thinks Kaulig now has an opportunity to hold that same position for Stellantis.

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It’s unclear if Dodge will make a formal comeback in 2027 or stick to a later timeframe. But with Stellantis reportedly pushing forward on development and Kaulig already deeply embedded in the project, Norris has made one thing clear — the organization is no longer thinking like an underdog.