Kaulig Racing CEO Reveals the Masterstroke Behind Tony Stewart’s Shock Daytona 500 Return Despite His NASCAR Constraints

The buzz was real! Just days after one Kaulig Racing insider hinted at a comeback of Tony Stewart, the NASCAR Hall of Famer is officially set to race in the 2026 Daytona Truck Series opener on February 13, taking the wheel of Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 RAM and ending nearly a decade away from NASCAR competition. With this fresh opportunity in front of him, Kaulig Racing’s CEO, Chris Rice, is one happy man and is ready to pull back the curtain on how it all came together.

Chris Rice digs deep into Tony Stewart-Dodge history

Speaking on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Rice opened up about how he landed one of the biggest names in NASCAR.

” If you think about it, Ram, Stellantis, Dodge, everybody, they have a relationship with him through his NHRA stuff,” he said. “And Matt Kaulig and Tim and I, we’re a lot alike, right? Like it’s like, hey, we can do anything as long as we put our mind to it. And so we did. And his mind was in this fifth truck was go get somebody like Tony Stewart to set it off and do things like that.”

The No. 25 truck is designed as an All-Star entry, featuring a rotating roster of top-tier drivers throughout the season. And picking Smoke was a no-brainer.

What makes the pairing especially compelling is Stewart‘s history with Dodge brands through his NHRA drag-racing involvement and his legendary status in NASCAR, which gives the Ram-Kaulig alliance both on-track credibility and crossover appeal among fans.

The three-time NASCAR Cup champion’s start at Daytona is definitely a statement. Kaulig Racing and RAM are serious about bringing star power and experience to their new Truck Series program.

At 54, Stewart brings legendary skill and experience to Kaulig’s brand-new truck series program, the first for RAM since their NASCAR return was announced in June 2025.

“That’s a big deal for Kaulig Racing. That’s a big deal for Ram. So it, you know, I’m pumped to spend some time with Tony and talk to him about, you know, him running his own program and the good and bad,” Rice added.

This will mark Stewart’s first truck series start since 2005, and the Daytona opener gives him the perfect shot to shake off the rust and make a run at the checkered flag in one of NASCAR’s wildest races.

With four Cup Series wins and seven O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories at Daytona already on his résumé, Stewart knows how to handle the high speeds and chaos of this legendary track, and fans are in for a thrilling ride.

However, as the rumor is put to rest, another NASCAR driver offers a few words of advice to the veteran who is ready to make his comeback.

Kyle Busch warns Stewart amid Daytona comeback

According to Kyle Busch, the NASCAR Tony Stewart is returning to is a far wilder, more aggressive version of the sport, and the two-time Cup champion isn’t playing about his claim.

Busch summed it up with a blunt seven-word warning for the Hall of Famer.

“I hope he doesn’t plan on finishing,” he said.

Busch knows the series inside out. Being a former winner of the season opener and a recent victor at Atlanta, the veteran has seen firsthand how intense track series racing has become.

And while Stewart hasn’t raced in NASCAR’s top series since 2016, his years competing in NHRA and managing teams have kept him sharp behind the wheel. Still, the field he is stepping into is not what it used to be.

Today’s Truck Series is faster, more unpredictable, and more cutthroat than ever. The trucks themselves are aerodynamically tricky, especially in dirty air, making overtaking messy and high-risk.

For Stewart, Daytona will be more than a comeback; it will be a battle against a new generation of fearless competitors, where skill, experience, and nerves will be tested to the limit.