Kaulig Racing Ignites NASCAR Manufacturer Shake-Up With Ram Trucks Talks

The NASCAR garage has been buzzing in recent weeks with whispers of potential team shake-ups and surprising manufacturer moves gaining traction. One of the most talked-about storylines centers on Kaulig Racing, a team that has already carved out a strong presence in both the Cup and Xfinity Series. Now, fresh comments from team leadership have set the rumor mill in motion once again. While the details remain under wraps, hints about new ventures and possible manufacturer partnerships have emerged from conversations with insiders. These developments could signal a shift in Kaulig’s competitive strategy, one that may carry big implications for the team’s future on track.

The chatter wrapped up following a recent exchange between team president Chris Rice and NASCAR insider Mike Bagley, where Rice hinted that Truck Series racing may be a possibility for Kaulig Racing. Bagley ignited conversation across the NASCAR world when he revealed that Kaulig Racing is seriously weighing a Truck Series launch. And along with Ram Truck’s return to NASCAR competition via the Truck Series in 2026, it has generated widespread garage conversation. Kaulig Racing’s opening acknowledgment of those talks further highlights the opportunity’s gravitational pull within the sport.

While affirming that the Truck Series is on the radar, Chris Rice made it clear Kaulig’s NASCAR Xfinity presence remains the foundation. Rejecting rumors of a shutdown and emphasizing that although talks with Ram have occurred, they continue to be aligned with Chevrolet. He said, “Our conversations have really, really not had anything to do with that, but with Chevy. We’ve talked to Eric Warren and Shane Martin and those guys lately, and seeing what we can do with them.”

And sticking to it, speaking to NASCAR SiriusXM, Kaulig president Chris Rice revealed, “I think everybody in the garage has talked to Ram; I think everybody has had a conversation with those guys.”

A move into Truck racing with Ram could challenge Kaulig Racing’s relationship with Chevrolet, particularly given its existing technical ties and alignment with RCR. Such a dual manufacturer strategy sparks logistical and strategic shifts within the organization. Expanding into the Truck Series would elevate Kaulig into a multi-series powerhouse, but success hinges on navigating sponsorship alignment, technical alliances, and, more importantly, manufacturer commitments.

And now, all eyes will be on official announcements of their partnership and, more importantly, the cars and the drivers they will field. But with the NASCAR Cup garage heading to Richmond, Kaulig seems to have bigger goals in sight.

Kaulig Racing Driver Set to Hit a Huge Milestone at Richmond Raceway

Kaulig Racing is gearing up for a milestone weekend at Richmond Raceway as AJ Allmendinger will suit up for his 100th NASCAR Cup Series start with the team. The Richmond Raceway event preview race readiness updates for both Allmendinger and Ty Dillon as they prepared to tackle one of NASCAR’s most demanding short tracks.

Allmendinger heads to Richmond following an 11th-place run at Watkins Glen International. With 26 previous Cup Series starts at the Virginia track, including three top 10s, plus a top-five finish in Xfinity competition with Kaulig, he aims to capitalize on recent gains in the team’s short track program. He explains, “Richmond is a difficult racetrack where we typically have a lot of long runs and tires wear out really quick. The track changes a lot throughout the course of the race so you’re always trying to keep up with it. We have lacked speed there in the past, but we’ve made a lot of improvements on our short track program; our group is ready for the challenge.”

Ty Dillon, on the other hand, returns to Richmond behind the wheel of the No. 10 Sea Best/Roma Camaro ZL1 with 25 career starts across the three NASCAR series. His Richmond resume includes a runner-up Xfinity finish in 2016, along with multiple top five and top 10 results. Emphasizing on simulator prep, Dillon said, “Richmond is a place I’ve always enjoyed and ran well at in the past. It’s a very tough place to pass and you need to start your weekend fast and up front. We’re working hard each week, especially this week with our simulator time, to have our car fast from the start of the weekend so we can qualify up front and have a strong race.”

Crew chief Andrew Dickeson will guide the No. 10 team, while Trent Owen leads the No. 16 team. With their recent advancements in the short track program, the team will hope the improvements are also reflected on the standings come race day as AJ Allmendinger celebrates his milestone achievement.