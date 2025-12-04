Kaulig Racing Ignores Silly Season Market to Lock Down Richard Childress’ Grandson in Shocking 2026 Announcement

A lot of novelties are in place for 2026. The NASCAR Cup Series will witness Connor Zilisch replacing Daniel Suarez in Trackhouse Racing, while the Mexican speedster takes Justin Haley’s seat in Spire Motorsports. Then, Corey Heim’s Cup Series seat is still uncertain as 23XI Racing undergoes a lawsuit. Similarly, Kaulig Racing’s 2026 line-up was also undecided – but the team recently took a firm stand, booking Richard Childress’s grandson.

An extended seat for Richard Childress’s lineage

“I’m excited to get out and announce that I’m going to be back full-time with Kaulig Racing again,” Ty Dillon said in a SiriusXM NASCAR episode. “Just very excited for the opportunity to be a part of Kaulig Racing, racing with Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, and Ty Norris, and just everybody there at the race team. We had a lot of fun last year. I think we definitely blew the expectations out of the water for what people thought we were going to do as a team, and looking to raise that level another step this year.”

Ty Dillon was a trendsetter in 2025, when he wheeled the No. 10 Chevrolet in a dazzling run through the In-Season Tournament. It started with an 8th-place finish at EchoPark Speedway and ended with a face-off against Ty Gibbs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He finished 2025 with an average finish of 24.6 and a 33rd-place finish in the Cup Series point standings. Overall, Dillon has recorded two top-fives and eight top-10s across his Cup Series tenure, with a career-best of third at Talladega in 2020.

“I think we have a lot that we can improve on, a lot that we can do, there’s a lot of exciting things going on around our race team, and it’ll be the first time in about six years that I’ve had the continuity of being able to work with the same guys, the same race team, the same manufacturer back-to-back in a long time,” the Lewisville, North Carolina-native and Richard Childress‘s grandson added. “This means a lot to me, and I’m very grateful.”

Ty Dillon spent several years as a driver for Richard Childress Racing (RCR), clinching milestones like the 2011 ARCA title. Then he advanced to the Cup Series, driving for Germain Racing from 2017 to 2020, until the organization closed its doors ahead of 2021. He has jumped between different organizations, including Rackley WAR, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, Petty GMS Motorsports, Spire Motorsports, and TMT Racing, before landing with Kaulig Racing on a part-time basis in 2024.

With a fixed schedule for 2026, Ty Dillon also has a fixed sponsorship.

A reliable partner is on board

Kaulig Racing professed its faith in Ty Dillon, and so did Andrew Dickeson, who will serve at the top of the pit box to serve as the shot-caller for the 33-year-old driver. Then, Sea Best Seafood also did the same. The company anchored the sponsorship program for Dillon and Kaulig Racing this past season. It will once again return to the organization for a campaign on the No. 10 Chevrolet. Its colors will adorn the No. 10 Chevrolet at Atlanta (February 22), Chicagoland (July 5), Iowa (August 9), Richmond (August 15), Daytona (August 29), Kansas (September 27), Charlotte ROVAL (October 11), and Phoenix (October 18).

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kaulig Racing and Dillon for a third season,” said Mark Frisch, Executive Vice President of Beaver Street Fisheries. “As a family-owned brand committed to quality and excellence, aligning with NASCAR’s passionate fanbase allows us to connect with loyal consumers who share our values. We’re proud to be part of this incredible journey and look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

“Sea Best represents the best in American family-owned business, much like we are at Kaulig Racing,” said Dillon. “Their seafood lineup offers endless options for experienced home chefs like my wife, Haley, as well as for beginners in the kitchen. I look forward to representing their brand on and off track once again, and there’s no better place to start the season with Sea Best than Atlanta.”

Clearly, Richard Childress’s grandson is gearing up for another trend-setting season. As 2026 rolls around, let’s wait and see how he performs.