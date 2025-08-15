Kaulig Racing Insider Fuels Ram Speculation With Possible NASCAR Truck Entry

Kaulig Racing may be turning heads with whispers of a bold new direction, one that could rewrite its identity in the NASCAR paddock. With Ram returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, sources suggest a handful of established teams, including Kaulig, are in early discussions for what could be a major manufacturer shake-up. And now, Kaulig team president Chris Rice spoke recently about the chatter surrounding Kaulig’s Truck Series move. While keeping his cards close to his chest, Rice confirms that many teams have indeed talked with Ram, though Kaulig remains committed to its roots, at least for now.

Chris Rice discusses potential Ram sponsorship in the Truck Series

Stellantis made it official in June that Ram will return to NASCAR with an entry in the Truck Series beginning in 2026, ending a more than a decade-long absence and marking the first new manufacturer to join NASCAR since Toyota in 2004. The announcement came with the dramatic debut of a concept Ram 1500 truck at Michigan International Speedway, sparking excitement across the motorsport world. And now, Chris Rice has confirmed that nearly every team has been in talks with Ram about the high-stakes entry, boasting a $28 billion market cap. As Ram looks to enter with momentum, it is clear that its effort extends just beyond providing Trucks. Stellantis, through the Ram brand, is also strategically positioning the company to make quite a significant impact on the Truck Series, attracting attention from fans, teams, and industrial insiders alike. And in a recent bold move, Ram is reportedly exploring creative avenues for assembling its team, including the possibility of developing a reality television series inspired by the likes of Roush Racing: Driver X. But as the momentum builds, Rice has also confirmed that Kaulig wants to dip its toes in the Truck Series. Kaulig fields Chevy stock cars in both its Cup and Xfinity Series, maintaining that consistency has likely been critical to sponsor agreements, technical pipelines, and brand clarity. Providing a recent update on the situation, Rice says, “You asked about the Truck deal; I think it’s still up in the air. I think it’s a couple teams that’s in the mix. I’ll tell you this: If we (Kaulig) get it, I’ll be able to tell you guys, and we’ll be smiling about it.” “I think it’s always a possibility. … He (team owner Matt Kaulig) told me Sunday flying home, he is ready to win again. When he says that, he means it…We have to figure out how to win, no matter how that is. Matt Kaulig wants to win again; it’s time to go win again. If that means getting into a bunch of different series, that’s what that means.”

Amid ongoing negotiations and talk of creative recruitment plans, the potential Kaulig Racing-Ran alliance has the NASCAR world watching closely. Backed by Stellantis’ global reach, Ram’s entry into the Truck Series could prove to be a defining moment, one with the power to shift the competitive landscape and transform the fan experience in the seasons ahead. Chris Rice is playing this extremely safe, not giving away too much information, as he did in the previous update as well.

Ty Dillon is set to receive a huge financial advantage heading into the last few regular-season races

Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing have secured a significant financial boost heading into the final third of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon made waves last month in the inaugural In-Season Challenge, an idea credited to Denny Hamlin, by advancing to the final rounds. His run ended just shy of victory, with Ty Gibbs prevailing at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Although Dillon missed out on the $1 million prize, he and Kaulig Racing have scored a different kind of win. On Tuesday, the team announced DraftKings as the primary sponsor of the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two key fall races. DraftKings, which has sponsored the In-Season Challenge, will make its debut at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on September 7 and return for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 28. Beyond the livery, DraftKings branding will be visible on Dillon’s firesuit, pit crew uniforms, and the No. 10 team’s pit wall setup. The sports betting giant will also hold the title of exclusive betting operator for Kaulig Racing and Dillon. Dillon said, “I am passionate about delivering fans the best experience possible, which is why it is so exciting to be working alongside DraftKings. It’s an iconic brand that becomes synonymous with innovation and fan engagement, offering a responsible and entertaining way for fans to get even more interested in the action. I’m proud to have DraftKings on the No. 10 Chevrolet, and honored to have them join us this session.” With new sponsorship momentum, Dillon and Kaulig Racing now have fresh fuel for their late-season push.