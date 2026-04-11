Kaulig Racing Makes Shocking Announcement as NASCAR Broadcaster Gets Behind the Wheel at Texas

The Ram Truck is now in good hands, and Kaulig Racing knows it all too well. The organization just added a shocking twist to its ever-rotating No.25 “free agent” truck, and this one comes with a familiar voice. A NASCAR broadcaster is trading the booth for the driver’s seat at Texas Motor Speedway on May 1, joining the team’s growing lineup in a move that feels equal parts nostalgic and headline-worthy. And the veteran is more than excited to get back on track.

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Parker Kligerman isn’t just showing up for the ride; he is bringing a solid resume with him. With 125 Truck series starts, three wins, including Talladega twice and Mid-Ohio and a couple of near misses at Texas, the veteran knows his way around both the series and the track. And for the 35-year-old, this one clearly hits different.

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“Getting back behind the wheel of a truck with Kaulig Racing and Ram through the Free Agent program is a full circle moment for me,” he said. “I actually made my very first NASCAR Truck Series start in a Ram at Texas back in 2010, so returning here as part of the Ram factory 16 years later is incredibly special.”

“It’s an absolute honor to pilot the No.25 and join drivers such as Tony Stewart in this initiative. I’m excited to go fast, have fun and hopefully post a strong run.”

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What makes this return even more intriguing is the timing. This will be his first start of the 2026 season after spending much of his recent career balancing racing with broadcasting duties.

And if last year approved anything, when he snagged a Daytona O’Reilly win as a relief driver for Connor Zilisch, it’s that he doesn’t need many reps to make noise.

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With Kaulig already cycling through names like Tony Stewart, Ty Dillon and Corey LaJoie this season, the No.25 has become NASCAR’s most unpredictable seat and now, one of its most entertaining storylines too.

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Adding to the interesting storylines, rumors surrounding Mark Martin’s return to truck racing with Kaulig have recently come under light, but for now, the veteran has shut down hopes.

Ram Truck rumor ends with Martin’s firm denial

Mark Martin may not be making a comeback in 2026, but for a moment, the rumor mill had NASCAR buzzing. It all started when Chris Rice hinted on social media at the hall of Famer had called about driving a truck for Kaulig Racing, sparking instant speculation across the garage.

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“Oh my @markmartin called me and I had no idea. But I just called him back everyone let’s cross our fingers. He says I want to drive one of those trucks! @RamTrucks @Kaulig_Trucks,” Rice wrote on X. However, the hype did not last long.

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When asked directly, Martin shut it down with a blunt, no-nonsense reply: “This is false.”

Just like that, the comeback chatter went from full throttle to a complete stop before it would gain any real traction. Still, the idea doesn’t come out of nowhere.

Kaulig’s new truck series program with Ram, fielding five trucks so far, has already turned heads with his rotating free agent seat, famously used by Tony Stewart earlier this season and now with Parker Kligerman stepping in.

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It sort of hints that the team isn’t afraid to think out of the box by letting in veterans and semi-retired racers back into the mix. It’s definitely a lineup built on surprises, but for now, Martin has made his stance clear.