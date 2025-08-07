Kaulig Racing’s President Clears the Air on the Team’s Xfinity Series Commitment in 8 Words

In NASCAR, team mergers and charter transactions are part of the business evolution. In 2021, Kaulig Racing acquired two NASCAR Cup Series charters from Spire Motorsports. This lifted Kaulig into Cup competition while downsizing Spire’s charter commitments. Kaulig has since built a reputation for consistent Xfinity success. Meanwhile, Spire earned notice as a rising power across the Truck, ARCA, and Cup Series fields. Seeing these two teams with intertwined histories draw closer naturally sparked merger rumors. And recently, Kaulig President Chris Rice addressed the buzz directly.

Over the past few months, the working dynamic between Kaulig and Spire has raised eyebrows and fueled online discussions. Kaulig and Spire have collaborated on charter sales, technical talks, and driver crossovers. Exhibit, you may ask? Carson Hocevar, a Spire Cup driver, was seen racing Kaulig’s No. 11 Xfinity car recently. Such relationships fueled wild speculation. The buzz was from rumors of Kaulig shrinking its Xfinity footprint to suggestions Spire might absorb its assets. Understandably, fans and critics wondered whether a sale was imminent. Finally, Chris Rice stepped forward to clarify just what fans can expect in the future.

Chris Rice addressed the elephant in the room in an interview recently without mincing words. “We’re friends. We’ve been friends since he sold us the charters,” Rice said, referring to Spire’s co-owner. He pointed out how both sides have openly discussed ways to help each other, like placing Kaulig drivers into Spire’s Truck entries, but he insisted it stops there. “Maybe we can put some of our guys in his trucks… but it’s nothing like they’re buying us or we’re buying them. Nothing like, ‘hey, they’re gonna buy Xfinity Series and we’re gonna buy their Truck Series stuff.’ Nothing like that.” According to Rice, these cross-series conversations have been ongoing, often in informal settings.

Rice wanted his message to be direct. “I gotta look at you guys and tell you that. That is the exact truth.” And if there was any lingering doubt, he laid it to rest with eight pointed words: “We want to stay in the Xfinity forever.” His comments also highlighted Kaulig’s broader vision, anchored by key partnerships. “Obviously, we have to have partners that can do that. We have Chris Eckes, who signed up for a long-term deal,” Rice noted. “It’s fun to watch that (the buzz) on social media… I love it.” Rather than resisting the surrounding noise, the Kaulig Racing President embraced it.

Notably, his message comes days after the rumors swirled over a potential shakeup in the organization. Reportedly, it was hinted that Kaulig Racing was eyeing a potential debut in the NASCAR Truck Series along with a manufacturer switch, which would be from Chevrolet to Ram. To top that, Ram is already confirmed for a return to the Truck Series by 2026. However, if the reports are to be believed, then Kaulig could be an early partner and get Ram back in 2025. Now, this would be a considerable change, given that Kaulig has been with Chevrolet and has close ties to Richard Childress Racing and ECR engine support.

However, if the current statement from Rice, both Kaulig and Spire appear poised. They look to continue focusing on their core series while maintaining their friendship and occasional collaboration. It is now also clear that Eckes is on board for the long haul. In doing so, Kaulig reaffirmed its dedication to the Xfinity Series. Spire will likely continue to flourish in the Truck Series, and while collaboration remains on the table, both teams appear content with running their own ships for now.

Amid merger talk, Kaulig navigates driver shakeup and Eckes deal

The team’s recent decision to sign Christian Eckes to a long-term deal reinforced its commitment to the Xfinity Series. However, the sudden midseason split with veteran Josh Williams has raised fresh questions about the team’s direction. That departure provides a deeper look into Kaulig’s evolving identity.

Josh Williams had been behind Kaulig’s flagship No. 11 car since early 2024. He had logged six top‑10 finishes in 54 starts with an average finish of roughly 21st. But as the 2025 season slipped away with only two top‑10s through 21 races and a distant points position. Kaulig chose a clean break. According to their statement, Kaulig and Williams parted ways, citing performance and chemistry issues.

Kaulig plans to explore multiple drivers in the No. 11 for the remaining races. This is a signal that the organization wants flexibility moving forward. Williams was known for his passionate fan base and larger-than-life persona. He had been one of the more recognizable figures in Kaulig’s lineup. In a statement, he thanked the team and wished them well, even as he hinted at a new chapter elsewhere.

From reinforcing its Xfinity roots to reshaping its roster, Kaulig Racing is clearly recalibrating. These moves, though not indicative of a merger, point toward a team laying the groundwork for long-term stability on its own terms. In a series constantly in flux, Kaulig seems intent on defining its own direction rather than following the pack.