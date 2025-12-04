Keelan Harvick Embarrasses Dad Kevin to Seize Rare Honor Ahead of Snowball Derby Clash

Kevin Harvick faced quite some competition throughout his NASCAR Cup Series, but the greatest challenge he has faced so far this year is from no one else but his son, Keelan. Amidst the ongoing Snowball Derby Festivities, the father-son duo raced multiple races at Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Evergreen Raceway, and Hickory Motor Speedway. And the results were upsetting. Not for the junior Harvick, but for the senior.

Keelan Harvick gets rewarded for beating his father

Short Track Scene posted on X, announcing how Keelan won not one, but multiple times against his father. For the wins, he was presented with the Harvick Showdown on Flo Racing, powered by Hunt Brothers Pizza trophy.

The Harvick Cup was launched just this year with a fairly simple concept: both Kevin and Keelan Harvick went head-to-head in eight races, and the driver to win more of those was labeled the champion. While the challenge was friendly amongst the duo, it also showcased the raw talent that Keelan has performing against his father.

Without a doubt, he has inherited the 49-year-old veteran’s racing techniques; moreover, he also learns from his decades of experience on the track. Still, the duo did not let go of their goofy side.

“I’m pretty sure he cheated,” Kevin Harvick said, as Keelan received the trophy.

“He’s just jealous,” Keelan’s reply sent them into splits.

At the same time, these races were understandably a great moment of learning for Keelan. He comes from a racing family, with his grandfather, John Paul Linville, also being involved in motorsports. Naturally, he has been inclined towards racing from a young age and enjoys learning from his father.

“It’s really cool, you know, just to race against my dad. Just to learn so much from him, it’s just really helped me a lot in my racing career and it’s really cool when I beat him,” he said, looking at his dad’s smiling face.

This tournament ended shortly ahead of the Super Late Model race, the Snowball Derby. The 300-lap grand race will be held on the same weekend as the Snowflake 125, a similar competition with Pro Late Model cars, and Keelan will be participating in the event.

Keelan Harvick looks forward to his Snowflake 125 debut

Taking a short break after defeating his father, Keelan is keen to return to the track once again. He is prepared to run the Snowflake 125 on the Five Flags Speedway in Florida. The race is a challenging one for the drivers because there are no tire changes, and the cold temperature can make the grip tricky.

“Really excited to get back down there. Had good speed, but just have to get things a little bit better on my part, my driving technique. I’m always hitting the brake too hard and it was just messing my whole lap up.”

Asked about his father getting close enough to the wall on turn 1, Keelan dropped a playful tease.

“I think he’s [Kevin Harvick’s] gonna have to get a little bit better glasses to see how close he can get to the wall,” he said.

The Snowflake 125 is an interesting competition for the Pro Late Model runners. The likes of Keelan Harvick get to experience the cars firsthand and also get to showcase their talent. However, he has already proved himself after beating his father this year.