Insider Shares Heartfelt Fan Message for Joey Logano After He Lost His Hair

Joey Logano lost a couple of things this year. First, he lost the chance for a fourth NASCAR Cup Series championship title after being eliminated at Martinsville Speedway. However, the No. 22 Team Penske driver also lost another precious asset. Last week, Logano appeared in a promotional video for a North Carolina event – with a clean-shaven head. After years of struggle, he lost all of his hair.

The new look can give off ‘Breaking Bad’ vibes with a classic Walter White look, but it still caused concerns among fans. Even fans who do not root for Joey Logano joined the conversation, asking after the three-time champion’s health. Recently, somebody sent an indirect message through another NASCAR star.

Joey Logano receives words of sympathy

On the morning of Thanksgiving, Kenny Wallace sat down with his cup of coffee. But before the Xfinity Series veteran could embark on the chores of the day, he was surprised with a fan letter. And interestingly, it was addressed to Joey Logano – and the contrast of the words made Wallace giggle. The message read, “Dear Kenny and Kim, and family, hope you all have a nice Christmas. I’m a big fan of NASCAR. I’m not a big fan of Joey Logano. But I feel bad for he lost the hair. I hope I watch all the videos…”

The fan, named Blake, clarified that he does not cheer for Joey Logano’s NASCAR ambitions. Yet he does cheer for Logano’s hair ambitions, and that made Kenny Wallace crack up. “Anyway, my favorite part is, ‘I’m a big fan of NASCAR, I’m not a big fan of Joey Logano. But I feel bad he lost his hair.’ Thank you, Blake, thank you so much. I appreciate you, buddy.” He added, “It’s awesome, and it’s sweet. This one’s funny.”

Joey Logano suffers from an autoimmune disease, Alopecia arreata, which attacks the hair follicles. His struggles first began in 2019, when he returned home from a haircut, and his wife noticed that patches of his hair were missing. Ever since then, Logano has embarked on a long journey of hair treatment, opting for hair replacement solutions while spreading positivity for those facing similar problems. He was always very vocal about his problem, quite akin to Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha’s approach to hair loss issues.

And the fan’s heartwarming message is a welcome change, as Joey Logano has been at the center of controversy since 2024. The Team Penske driver won the 2024 championship with a worst average finish of 17.1, and that led to fans waging a war on NASCAR’s playoff format.

For now, the storm has settled a little around Joey Logano. And he is taking this chance to give back to the public.

Opening the gates to his property

A gigantic 70-acre mixed-use community is now under construction off Hambright Road near I-77 South, in Huntersville, North Carolina. The TOWN1 project will combine restaurants, housing, offices, and retail into a “destination” for the region. And the owner of this 70-acre property, Joey Logano, is also thrilled. Over a decade ago, the Team Penske star purchased the land with little clue about how to use it. “I wanted a place to park some hot rods and build some racetracks, and it was all about fun,” he said.

Yet as both Huntersville and Joey Logano’s life and career grew together, so did his vision. “We saw a great opportunity and a need there, so maybe not off-road tracks but somewhere people can go on Friday and Saturday night,” he said. The community will include many features like 75,000 sq. ft of retail, 300 modern farmhomes, a five-storey office building, and much more. Logano continued, “It’s something at the end of the day, my name is tied to it, and I live right there, and I can’t hide from it. I want it to be really, really nice.”

Clearly, Joey Logano is not letting his hair problems deter him from adopting an ambitious approach everywhere. Let’s wait and see how he performs in the 2026 NASCAR season.