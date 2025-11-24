Kenny Wallace Questions 23XI Leadership After Lawsuit Texts Reveal Rift With Denny Hamlin

Who would have thought that the fight between NASCAR executives and team owners would get this murky? If you remember, just a couple of months ago, leaked texts showed the actual level of animosity between the two parties. Steve O’Donnell fired off, “F-ck the teams,” whereas Denny Hamlin stated, “My despise for the France family runs deep.” However, recent messages show an entirely different layer of tension.

There’s an internal rift within 23XI itself. That’s where Kenny Wallace, in his recent YouTube video, jumped in. In the blunt, emotionally charged video, Wallace accused high-level 23XI executives of outright disrespecting Hamlin behind his back. Now, given the nature of the texts, this battle is more than just courtroom drama between NASCAR and teams; it extends far beyond its jurisdiction.

Kenny Wallace backs Denny Hamlin

Kenny Wallace didn’t mince words when he reacted to the latest wave of leaked text messages coming out of the 23XI–NASCAR lawsuit. He was disappointed and furious about how two of the top 23XI executives, Curtis Polk and Eugene Mason, were speaking of the team’s co-owner and NASCAR star driver, Denny Hamlin. “So behind Denny’s back, Curtis and Eugene they’re bad-mouthing Denny. And that pissed me off because I’m a race car driver and I know what it is like to be a driver in NASCAR,” he said on the Kenny Wallace podcast.

And if you dive deeper, Wallace’s anger is justified. According to the leaked text messages, Mason dismissed Hamlin outright, writing, “He’s a child. He started going through his ‘you guys don’t value or listen to me’. I shut that down hard and I told him it is no more true today than it was the last time he said that.” The message painted a picture of a strained working relationship where Denny Hamlin’s concerns are not only ignored but mocked as well.

Then, Wallace referred to a batch of earlier texts that revealed the philosophical divide between Hamlin and Polk on how to run the organization. Mainly related to its finances. As per them, Hamlin pushed for investment, innovation, and spending money where necessary to keep the team competitive. However, Polk wasn’t a big fan of this idea and argued against additional financial commitments.

According to Wallace, this wasn’t any other disagreement between members. Rather, it showed a fundamental clash between the two that left Hamlin isolated inside his own team. “These are high-end executives,” he was frustrated that leadership would speak so freely. Wallace believes such dynamics shouldn’t exist on the top level of a NASCAR organization. Talking in such a manner about someone who is not only a top driver but also a co-owner crossed the line.

Hamlin, he argued, isn’t just fighting NASCAR. In fact, it seems that he’s fighting within his own house. “He’s dealing with a lot of people talking sh-t behind his back,” Wallace concluded. With the December 1 trial looming, who knows what more could surface?

Texts reveal NASCAR’s concerns over Hamlin’s SRX appearances

Another newly-released text between NASCAR executives put Denny Hamlin directly in NASCAR’s crosshairs. Internal messages between NASCAR President Steve Phelps and Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell revealed clear frustration, even hostility, over Hamlin’s participation in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series.

The SRX Series, which operated from 2021 to 2023, brought together legends and active drivers primarily on short tracks across the country. Founded by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, it quickly gained attention for its nostalgia-rich lineup. The names included the likes of Stewart, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, and even Hamlin himself. But after its move to ESPN, a drop in ratings led to its suspension.

Now, what looked like a harmless hobby for Denny Hamlin was, in fact, sparking frustration and concerns within NASCAR’s upper ranks behind the scenes. “Some interesting texts revealed tonight … the text reaction of Phelps and O’Donnell when they found out Denny Hamlin was running SRX … (tonight is the deadline for redacted exhibits to be filed for exhibits used in the summary judgment rulings),” veteran NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X.

According to the messages, “This is NASACR. Pure and simple. Enough. We need legal to take a shot at this,” Steve O’Donnell wrote when he found out about Hamlin’s participation. “These guys are just plain stupid,” Steve Phelps replied, “Need to put a knife in this trash series.”

These private reactions line up closely with the allegations made by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports against NASCAR. They point towards NASCAR’s monopolistic behavior to control the stock-car ecosystem – the foundation of the antitrust lawsuit. If you remember, both the NASCAR teams (23XI and Front Row) were granted a summary motion officially defining NASCAR as the “premier stock pro racing series.”

With the trial approaching, these texts not only expose internal tension but also reinforce the broader narrative. NASCAR’s leadership appears deeply protective, maybe even defensive, about anything or anyone that strays from their control.