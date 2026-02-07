Kevin Harvick and Co. Dissect Daniel Suárez’s ‘Encouraging’ Clash Outing After Off-Season Overhaul

A turbulent season can stir a driver enough to carve out a good season. The same seems to be happening for Daniel Suárez, who went through big changes in the last few months. The Mexican speedster parted ways with Trackhouse Racing, an organization for which he had raced for five years. At the start of his new journey, however, the energy and zest that Suarez is displaying caught the eye of Kevin Harvick.

Words of praise from Kevin Harvick

“They’re trying to figure out the brake pedals feel different, the way that everything is done, the process is all different for those new drivers. So good, good first outing for, for Suarez and that team,” Kevin Harvick said in a recent episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour.

Indeed, Daniel Suárez is learning the ropes quickly at Spire Motorsports, his new home in the NASCAR Cup Series. Starting from 2026, the Monterrey, Mexico native is wheeling the No. 7 Spire Chevrolet, and he already turned heads at the Cook Out Clash. After qualifying in 20th place, Suárez drove into the top five by the second half of the 200-lap event. And he stayed there until the end, netting a 4th-place finish.

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Daniel Suárez, 99 TrackHouse Freeway Insurance Chevrolet waves to the crowd prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 16, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire

And the circumstances under which Daniel Suárez achieved this early-season finish drew praise from Kevin Harvick and Co., too. On the team side, Suárez has a fresh car and a fresh crew chief in Ryan Sparks. On the track side, Suárez had to deal with adverse conditions, ranging from inclement weather to multiple cautions. He reported early balance issues in the No. 7. Then, close to lap 166, he sustained right-front damage – yet he persisted in the top five like a resilient force.

“I would say he’s probably feeling encouraged,” NASCAR FOX analyst Kaitlyn Vincie said on Kevin Harvick’s show.

Fellow analyst Mamba Smith continued, “There’s still money involved, there’s still a trophy, it’s still a race. You wanna show up, you wanna make sure your process is right to getting the cars right, right? So that is a good step. You wanna step, have your first step be a good one, no matter what.”

With a fresh feat under his belt, Daniel Suárez’s spirits are buoyant. This was despite the clashes he faced on the track.

Hailing the race’s iconic nature

Bowman Gray Stadium, nicknamed ‘The Madhouse’, is typically known for its tempestuous nature. The close-quarters racing on the 0.250-mile paved short track produces plenty of paint-trading. Daniel Suárez experienced some of that as well on Wednesday. He exchanged aggressive moves with Shane van Gisbergen, his former teammate in Trackhouse, and did not mince his words. Around the midpoint of the race, he also tangled with Bubba Wallace, who responded in kind.

Nevertheless, Daniel Suárez effervescently praised the Bowman Gray Clash, amidst demands to move the event back to Daytona. “I love it. I think it’s great. I mean, honestly, it’s a very small track for these cars. I wish it were more,” he said. “It’s about the history, right? About the history of the place, the fans. It’s not just about what we drivers like to do, right? If you ask me, I prefer a bigger track, but the atmosphere here with the fans and the energy is very… It’s hard to match.”

Daniel Suárez is in a mood to excel this year, as Kevin Harvick noticed. Let’s wait and see what 2026 has in store for the racer.