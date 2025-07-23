Kevin Harvick Applauds Kyle Larson’s Dirty Slide Job That Lit Eldora Crowd

Rico Abreu’s win on Friday was overshadowed at Eldora Speedway. Lower down the grid, Kyle Larson and David Gravel were locked into a fierce battle for third place, with the California-native narrowly beating his rival for a spot on the podium after some hard racing. But the drama continued even when the race got over, as contact between the two racers sent ‘Yung Money’ spinning, while Gravel gestured towards his rival to show his displeasure. And fans were all for it.

Former Cup Series champ Kevin Harvick enjoyed the drama, and shared his thoughts about the on-track scuffle on his podcast as well. For a driver known for his easygoing attitude, Larson’s edgy display at Friday’s World of Outlaws “Knight Before” the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway showed an edgy side of his personality that is not often seen in the public eye.

Harvick enjoyed Larson’s tongue-in-cheek comments

The stakes were high at Eldora Speedway. With seconds remaining before the checkered flag, Kyle Larson was desperately scrambling to make up track position. He slid into third just before the checkered flag, a move that didn’t go down well with rival David Gravel, who didn’t hesitate to make his thoughts known afterwards. The two made contact during the cool-down lap and shared some choice words while being seated in their respective cars.

And it looked like Kevin Harvick thoroughly enjoyed it. Sharing his thoughts about the incident between Kyle Larson and David Gravel, the veteran said on the Happy Hour podcast, “Larson leaned into it and he said, ‘Gravel and I negotiating his High Limit contract for 2027.’ When Larson leans into that type of stuff, it makes it fun. They booed the shit out of David Gravel on Saturday night for all the stuff that he said and did. But they pulled them into the trailer, the World of Outlaws trailer, so they kind of had High Limit, World of Outlaws together there at Eldora. Sprint car racing got pretty spicy this weekend, and I loved that.”

For David Gravel, it wasn’t just the slide job that crossed the line, but the events leading up to it. He said, “He’s been running me same way for the last couple of weeks and it starts at Huset’s, and he’s got a vendetta towards us.” The move appeared to be a dangerous one, especially considering that Eldora Speedway had already seen Tyler Courtney being rushed to the hospital on Thursday, while Aaron Reutzel sustained a fractured right foot just a day later.

Kyle Larson’s recklessness didn’t go down well with Gravel, who bluntly said, “Two of your top drivers got hurt this week maybe that would open your eyes on how to race with respect.” There’s an element of truth to the 33-year-old’s words, especially given the magnitude of Courtney and Reutzel’s incidents. However, fans didn’t see it that way, with the majority at Eldora Speedway siding with ‘Yung Money’, who is also the owner of High Limit Racing. It’s clear that the rivalry between the two is far from over, and payback could be on the cards next time around.

Kyle Larson’s High Limit Racing is raising the bar

It’s no secret that the sprint car racing scene has been a proving ground for aspiring NASCAR drivers. It helps racers hone in on their throttle control and improve their handling on a tricky surface, skills that can be utilized on the Next-Gen car. Thursday’s race at Eldora Speedway had $100,000 in prize money that Kyle Larson pocketed by coming first. The event was also broadcast live on FS1, a milestone achievement for the series as a sprint car race aired on national television for the first time since June 2020.

Sharing his thoughts about the series’ future, Larson said, “I really feel like sprint car racing is in a very healthy spot, not only financially but competitively. I think having two national tours just allows both series to elevate and become better. The competitiveness is what really drives the sport up. So yeah, it’s been good.”

Kyle Larson expanded the series last year by acquiring the All-Star Circuit of Champions. And now, with TV exposure and six-figure prize money up for grabs, sprint car racing is quickly becoming a viable career option for aspiring drivers. Meanwhile, High Limit is also set to make its debut in Wisconsin with three World of Outlaws sprint car races in the state. Do you think sprint car racing has a promising future with Larson at the helm? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!