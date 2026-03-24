Kevin Harvick Backs 23XI Racing Surge as Tyler Reddick Confidence Sparks Early Season Dominance

Tyler Reddick is on another level this season. From Daytona to COTA, the 23XI Racing driver won three races in a row. However, he then entered a winless streak of two races, from Phoenix to Las Vegas, only for him to break it and win again in Darlington. This level of performance and results has left many puzzled about what changed within a season, something Kevin Harvick also weighed in on.

Kevin Harvick believes Reddick has benefited from his team’s current affairs in 2026

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During a recent episode of the Speed podcast, Kevin Harvick commented on Reddick’s unreal form this season. He claimed that at Las Vegas, one of the two races the #45 driver hasn’t won this year, he wasn’t a contender from a car perspective. At Darlington, Harvick claimed Reddick hit the balance of horsepower and downforce better than his rivals.

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The veteran stated that so far, a variety of racetracks have come and gone in the first six weekends. Superspeedways at Daytona and Atlanta, road course at COTA, traditional ovals at Las Vegas and Darlington, and short-track racing at Phoenix. And the one driver who has been good on all of them is Tyler Reddick, which could be because of a few reasons.

“I think that 23XI just has less going on this year and they’re still a pretty young team and I think that when you have that stability of everything that is going on, I think the Toyota has the best car right now and Tyler Reddick has has stepped up from a maturity standpoint just in his leadership of the team really exposing who he is as a driver and the capability that he has,” he described.

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Harvick claimed that 23XI and Reddick will just steamroll and snowball into more confidence, as in NASCAR, when one gets confidence as a driver and a team, they can overcome a lot. He believed the same is the case with Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing.

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Tyler Reddick enjoyed his Darlington win because of the hardships

Following his fourth win of the season on Sunday, Tyler Reddick claimed that winning that many races in a season is ‘pretty remarkable.’ At Darlington, Reddick had arguably the toughest of his four wins so far this year.

He suffered from issues in his car’s battery right from the get-go, which then affected the cooling systems in his racecar as well as his race suit. But after battling through the intense heat inside and the competition outside, Reddick made a pass for the lead with less than 30 laps to go, held the spot, and won his fourth race of the season.

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During a post-race interview, he claimed that winning after fighting against all the factors that made life difficult for him made it all the more sweet. “For us to be put through these things that, in my opinion, kept us from winning a year ago, to fight through these things and then still win is very remarkable. It’s very fulfilling. It’s the stuff that, you know, you just got to kind of take a step back and say, wow, that was incredible,” he described.

With that said, it’ll be interesting to see how many more wins Tyler Reddick can post in the 2026 season.