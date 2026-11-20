Kevin Harvick spent much of his NASCAR career chasing results. Every Sunday brought another race to win, another decision to get right, and another reason to be dissatisfied with anything short of a strong finish. Yet, some of the racing he remembers enjoying most happened away from that routine. That is part of what makes Cleetus McFarland’s events so appealing to him, even now.

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“Cleetus and I tried to get Keelan and myself to go down this year, and the schedule’s just never lined up,” Harvick revealed on SPEED with Harvick and Buxton. “But we’d love to go down and participate and have fun with it.”

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Kevin Harvick’s interest is not difficult to understand. McFarland has built a racing following around events that don’t look or feel like a typical NASCAR weekend. His 2.4 Hours of LeMullets, which began in 2020 at the Freedom Factory in Florida, brings drivers together for an endurance race featuring Crown Victorias. Teams share cars, drivers switch during the race, and the competition comes with plenty of entertainment.

The appeal has also extended beyond McFarland’s home track. His events have reached established short tracks, including Berlin Raceway in Michigan. Harvick specifically remembered the Berlin event, where the racing itself was only part of the attraction.

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“We’ve seen Cletus take these events to other racetracks,” he continued in the X post by SPEED on FOX. “He had a great event at Berlin. These are all their cars, and you see the unique start that they have with the Le Mans-style.”

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That start says plenty about the atmosphere. Rather than beginning with drivers already strapped into their cars, co-drivers run across the track before taking their positions. It creates an entertaining scramble before the actual racing begins. Harvick even admitted he would rather be waiting inside the car than watching his teammate run towards it.

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“I would rather be in the car than when my driver got there to take off,” he added. “But this is what the lighthearted nature of all of this creates, and it’s fun from start to finish.”

There was a time when Kevin Harvick regularly sought out that kind of racing himself. Before and during his Cup Series career, he competed in late models and trucks whenever his schedule allowed. Those races gave him an opportunity to drive without carrying the same expectations attached to his primary job.

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That distinction became particularly important after his retirement. Harvick’s final Cup Series start came at Phoenix Raceway in November 2023. He later spoke about how exhausted he had become with the criticism and pressure surrounding professional racing.

A conversation with Chase Elliott at the Chili Bowl Nationals helped him reconsider his relationship with the sport. Elliott’s approach was simple: compete, challenge yourself, and enjoy the experience without making the result everything.

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Harvick’s comments about McFarland now come from much the same place. NASCAR’s Cup Series operates under a different set of demands. Teams spend entire weeks preparing for one race, with sponsorship obligations, championship points, and the expectations of thousands of fans attached to the outcome. Even drivers who enjoy the competition can find themselves consumed by everything surrounding it.

“This is stuff that I used to do,” Harvick continued. “I used to go run late models or whatever it was during the week, or on an off weekend, I’d go run a truck. When you’re not in that pressure cooker on a week-to-week basis at these types of events, it kind of resets you because there’s no pressure to win. You’re just there to have a good time, and when you’re there on Sunday, it’s a different deal.”

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That is ultimately what Kevin Harvick finds valuable in McFarland’s racing. It offers an opportunity to remain competitive without making every finish a measure of professional success. And with Keelan potentially joining him, it could also give the father and son a chance to enjoy racing together without the weight of a NASCAR Sunday.