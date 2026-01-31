Kevin Harvick Bets Big on Trackhouse Racing’s Road Course Ringers as Their 2026 Push Slams Into Uncharted Territory

This time last year, Kevin Harvick harbored doubts about one team. Trackhouse Racing was just starting out with Shane van Gisbergen in a full-time capacity. Coming off a multiple-win Xfinity Series season, SVG’s Cup Series talents were largely in the dark. However, the Kiwi speedster flipped those doubts with jaw-dropping achievements in 2025. Now, as 2026 rolls into view, Harvick is more optimistic despite a new championship format.

Kevin Harvick foresees bright days

“I think that SVG got a lot better on the ovals. He’s obviously changed the game on road courses. He’s gonna get back to victory lane. The interesting dynamic to me is on the road courses, how does Connor adapt to the road courses?” Kevin Harvick said. “Do they compete like they did head-to-head in the Grand National Series, and is there a possibility that they split those races up with their dominance. So I think Connor has a high ceiling of potential.”

The 2014 Cup Series champion’s waves of optimism are hard to miss. And little rebuttal can be presented to them. In 2025, Shane van Gisbergen went on a streak of five road course race victories and even improved his weaknesses on oval courses. Then, Connor Zilisch is also entering his first full-time Cup role with Trackhouse Racing. After a 10-win Xfinity season, the expectations for the 19-year-old can hardly be lower. So Kevin Harvick thinks highly of the racers, both adept at road course racing.

Imago October 5, 2025, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA: SHANE VAN GISBERGEN driving the 88 Weather Tech Chevrolet in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Charlotte USA

“I think SVG has a high ceiling of potential even on the ovals with the progression that he’s had. We saw him run great at the Clash last year. We saw him start to run better on the mile-and-a-halves, with some top 10s,” Kevin Harvick said. “Connor’s got a whole new world in front of him,” he continued. “I think that it’s just how does he acclimate to the car and the style of racing and all the things that, that go with cup racing, there’s as big a step as you’re ever gonna take in your career going from Grand National to Cup.”

With Ross Chastain on the side of the Red Bull-sponsored drivers, Trackhouse will be a bright team. Chastain is coming off a prestigious Coca-Cola 600 win in 2025, with a promising drive into the playoffs. The team is heading into the season’s revamped championship format with immense drive. But before they can start, winter storms are in the way – as the NASCAR Clash race at Bowman Gray remains uncertain due to weather.

Nevertheless, Trackhouse Racing has all hands on deck with plenty of support.

A continued allegiance

A good season flourishes with good support. And Trackhouse Racing has it, from the likes of Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program of Choice Hotels International. For the third year in a row, the company is using the Trackhouse Racing partnership to offer exclusive VIP experiences, merchandise, and more for its rewards members. And in 2026, it will be the primary sponsor for two Cup races on the No. 1 Chevrolet of Ross Chastain and two races on the No. 88 of Connor Zilisch.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet several Choice Privileges guests at the track and attend dinner experiences with them,” said Chastain. “They’re very enthusiastic and genuinely passionate about racing, which is always fun to see. I’m thrilled to continue working with Choice Privileges and getting the chance to meet more members at races this year.”

Connor Zilisch also said, “It’s really cool to have Choice Privileges on our car this season. It’s going to be awesome to connect with the race fans and give them a behind-the-scenes look at what we do each week. It is going to be a memorable experience for sure.”

Clearly, Kevin Harvick’s optimistic outlook for Trackhouse Racing is not isolated. Let’s wait and see how the team fares in the new season,