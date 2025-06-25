Kevin Harvick Blames Brad Keselowski as His Call Sinks RFK at Pocono

RFK Racing’s 2025 campaign has been one of near-misses and “what ifs.” With flashes of speed and solid runs from both Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, the team has shown they’re not far off from being weekly contenders. But for every strong showing, there’s been a strategy blunder, pit road penalty, or untimely caution that derails their momentum. Pocono was supposed to be another chance to capitalize. But instead, it became a case study in how things can unravel quickly.

Brad Keselowski, both driver and team co-owner, found himself at the center of another frustrating Sunday. But what went wrong this time wasn’t just about timing; it sparked a wider debate about leadership, decision-making, and when drivers should not take the wheel on strategy. For a moment, it looked as if the #6 car would have the command of the race on Lap 56, but a sketchy pit call derailed any hopes of a strong finish. And now, Kevin Harvick has shared his take on the fumble, suggesting Keselowski should’ve had the control over the situation.

Kevin Harvick puts the blame on Keselowski’s strategy call gone wrong

Brad Keselowski’s Pocono race went off the rails early. And Kevin Harvick thinks he knows exactly why! The drama began on Lap 56 when Keselowski dove onto pit road under caution. The problem? Pit road wasn’t open yet. That miscue earned him a penalty and sent the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang to the back of the field by Lap 61.

“Yeah, to me this is just a failure on everybody’s part,” Harvick said on his Happy Hour With Kevin Harvick podcast. “You can blame it on the spotter, you can blame it on the driver, you can blame it on the crew chief… just take your choice.” But Harvick wasn’t done. He then zeroed in on Keselowski’s decision to override the original pit call from crew chief Jeremy Bullins.

“I think that’s an error on Brad’s part to get involved in that,” Harvick said, referring to Keselowski asking for “one more lap” before pitting, only to be caught out by a caution from SVG’s spin on Lap 125. At that time, Brad Keselowski was leading the race. He had not pitted at that time and naturally fell behind the lead lap cars that had already pitted. Eventually, Keselowski finished 9th. A disappointing result to what seemed like a top 3 or even a top 5 finish.

via Imago ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 19: Brad Keselowski ( 6 RFK Racing King s Hawaiian Ford) looks on before the running of the NASCAR. | Image credits – Imago

As a former driver himself, Harvick explained why mixing driving and strategy doesn’t always work. “I went through the last 10 years of my career. I never got involved in the strategy at all,” Harvick said. And he didn’t need to. During that period, Harvick was known for trusting his crew chief, Rodney Childers, to make the right calls, a philosophy that contributed to his consistent success at Stewart-Haas Racing.

This includes him winning the 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series championship and being the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion. Harvick’s parting advice? Trust your team. “Let people do their job. That’s why you hire them, right?” It’s a tough pill to swallow for driver-owners like Keselowski. But not a new challenge.

Brad Keselowski takes the blame for Pocono blunder

Brad Keselowski’s Sunday at Pocono Raceway could have been a triumphant return to Victory Lane for the RFK Racing star. Instead, it became a lesson in accountability and the razor-thin margin for error in NASCAR’s top series. The reason? As discussed earlier, a pit road blunder on lap 56.

In the aftermath, Keselowski was quick to shoulder the blame. “This is my fault, let me just be clear with this,” he told NASCAR on Prime Video. “Ultimately, I hold the steering wheel and I’m the one that’s got to check. I didn’t check the crew chief and the spotter, and that’s my fault.” His candid self-criticism and refusal to deflect responsibility drew praise from fans and analysts alike.

Despite the setback, Keselowski fought his way back inside the top five. He even retook the lead during the final green-flag cycle! But misfortune struck again when a late caution flag flew just as he was weighing a strategic gamble. He hoped to stay out longer and capitalize on clean air. The timing could not have been worse, and the caution ultimately took him out of contention for the win. Still, Keselowski’s resilience and leadership in adversity were on full display as he rallied to a respectable finish.

Keselowski’s post-race reflections highlighted the maturity and accountability that have defined his career. “You said you grabbed the ball, said that was your mistake, let me go get it back,” Corey LaJoie reminded Keselowski post-race. He emphasized Keselowski’s determination to overcome the error and put the team on his back for the remainder of the race. This incident not only showcased Keselowski’s character but also reinforced the challenges and pressures of competing at NASCAR’s highest level, where split-second decisions can make or break a race.