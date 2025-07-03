Kevin Harvick Caught in Crossfire as Teen Driver Sparks Chaos in Hauler After Massive Crash

The world of stock car racing thrives on crashes. Although things usually do not go out of hand in NASCAR, they do in the feeder series. The crashes emit more smoke, and the conflicts exude more passion. Such a fiery incident unfolded in a CARS Tour race, run by Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kevin Harvick, and other legends. But who could have guessed that Harvick himself would be involved in it? I’m sure not a lot of people.

For the first time since North Wilkesboro Speedway, both zMAX CARS Tour divisions shared the Caraway Speedway track. Everyone geared up for the Firecracker 265, the lone midweek race of the year. What followed was a weekend-worthy event of emotions bursting like firecrackers.

Kevin Harvick called out in brewing conflict

The 2014 Cup Series champion retired back in 2023, and currently works as a FOX Sports analyst and show host. Kevin Harvick has been involved in many conflicts before, like his 2001 brawl with Greg Biffle or tussles with Kyle Busch. However, nobody suspected Harvick to suddenly come to the forefront in a CARS Tour race. The Firecracker 265 is the first race of a busy two-week stretch for the Pro Late Model tour, and three drivers made sure it was memorable. In a late-race incident, Kevin Harvick Inc. driver Landen Lewis slammed Mini Tyrell’s car to the wall. Incidentally, Landon Huffman was also on the premises, trying to move away from the conflict – until his car’s rear end got caught with Lewis’ car.

That left Landon Huffman fuming at Lewis, who picked up an early-season momentum this season. Huffman was clearly enraged in a post-race interview: “In my opinion, it was the 29’s fault…I’m just tired of the f—— bulls—, man, I’m tired. Excuse my language, but we worked too hard, fighting for everything we got out here.” What Huffman also did was confront Kevin Harvick, the team owner of Landen Lewis. Huffman explained, “Well, Landen ran into the hauler and wouldn’t come out. So I just wanted to talk to him. I wasn’t gonna do anything, I asked him what happened. I want him to talk to me first and then we;ll have the conversation from there.”

According to Landon Huffman, Kevin Harvick shot him a round of questioning. “Kevin said, ‘Why do you wanna talk to him?’ I said, ‘Because I just got in the wreck that he caused.’ He said, ‘Well, you got chopped out while driving the car.’ Well, that’s not what it looked like.'” Clearly, Harvick’s driver has caused a problem for his rivals. Mini Tyrrell, who was directly involved in the conflict, was not as animated about the incident. He said that he got an apology, ” Rodney, his crew chief, told me that he got tight and he apologized. Drove into my left rear and once we kind of touched wheels, it just stuck us together and I skidded off of him. Just really sucks, a ton of speed, and maybe we could have pulled off another one.”

Although Huffman is not ready to calm down soon, Landen Lewis cannot be so happy either.

Achieving less than he hoped for

Well, Landen Lewis has been one of the top prospects in the CARS Tour this season. He was poised to potentially earn his third consecutive victory of the year at Langley. But he suffered a mechanical failure with 39 laps remaining. Another disappointing finish at Dominion left him with a small points deficit to Connor Hall. Hence Kevin Harvick’s star was looking forward to Caraway, a track he believes perfectly suits his driving style. The high speeds and tight corners of Caraway required drivers to be delicate and precise behind the wheel. These are qualities Lewis believed that he could have been pertinent even with the recent removal of the curbs in the corners.

Landen Lewis said before the race: “We’ve had good speed across the board everywhere we show up. Sometimes, things don’t work out the way they should, but that’s racing. You can’t win every single race. Anytime you can win a race, it’s special. We’re worried about making the car go faster, so we’re going to try and do that.” Sadly, he was entangled in the late-race mishap at Caraway. He said, “It just sucks when you have a good race car and it doesn’t work out.” The most recent Firecracker 265 at Caraway also featured one of the most thrilling conclusions of the series. A four-way battle emerged between Brent Crews, Connor Hall, Carson Kvapil, and William Byron during the closing laps, with Crews prevailing after a last-lap bump-and-run on Hall.

This time, the last laps witnessed a smoking conflict. Hopefully, Kevin Harvick’s driver would be able to sort things out with his fuming rival.