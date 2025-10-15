Kevin Harvick Credits Denny Hamlin’s Authenticity and Adversity for Growing Fan Base

A lot can change in 17 races. At least, it did for Denny Hamlin this season. Back at Michigan International Speedway, where he secured his 57th career win, Hamlin daunted the Michigan crowd with the ‘O-H’ gesture, a nod to his Ohio State Buckeyes fandom. And then quipped, “Daddy, I’m sorry, but I beat your favorite driver, folks… all of them.” But last weekend’s Las Vegas race completely flipped the script for the 44-year-old.

The shift came post-race, when a teary-eyed Hamlin said, “This is the point where I kind of give the fans some s— but not today.” Having dedicated this win to his ailing father, Hamlin didn’t shy away from showing a vulnerable side to him, keeping the “villain” mask away for the weekend, and with Hamlin’s 60th win tying him with NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup champion is here for it.

Speaking on the Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick broke it down. He said, ” You just have so much respect for the achievements that you have and … but I think that the passion that he has for the sport, you see it, you know, whether it’s the respect that his dad gave and the things that he gave for that situation, or it’s the respect for always trying to make the sport better. Sure, he does it in his own unique way. But I think after the race you really saw all that emotion, thanking the fans not trying to instigate the fans. I mean there was just a number of things that were very different when we saw, and a lot of cheers after the race.”

Denny knows what it means to win his 60th race. That was a goal he said for himself back in February 2025; his emotions in Las Vegas showed just how much reaching the milestone meant for him and his career. Since 2021, Hamlin has failed to reach the Championship 4, but his strategy and dominant run at the South Point 400 have marked his spot in the finale at Phoenix, presenting yet another chance for him to claim his long-elusive Cup title.

2025 hasn’t been easy for Hamlin. From the on-track run-ins with Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace, and Ross Chastain in the playoffs to his sharp takes on his Actions Detrimental podcast to his father’s deteriorating health, Hamlin has been through it all, and Las Vegas was definitely the breaking point for him and a sweet win for the 44-year-old.

Moreover, the 44-year-old believes that this experience is quite humbling with all the fans cheering him on. Reflecting on the fans’ love, Hamlin was touched. He added, ” I mean, I truthfully was really surprised not to hear boos from the crowd after the race. Like, usually it’s just a given. Usually, fans in general, after the race, you’re going to get, even if they’re not fans of you, people always just get cheers because it’s the end.”

And now, as the No. 11 driver is determined to give it his best shot at Phoenix on November 2, Hamlin is the driver to beat. However, as the NASCAR Cup garage heads to Talladega for race 2 of Round 8, Kevin Harvick is actually hoping for someone else to mark their spot in the Championship 4.

Kevin Harvick crowns William Byron as favorite at Talladega

The race proved unforgettable for Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron, whose race ended dramatically following a late collision with Kaulig Racing’s Ty Dillon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite Byron’s setback, the 2014 champion Harvick remains bullish on the 27-year-old, naming him a top contender for the YellaWood 500 on his happy hour podcast. With a confident claim, he said, “I’m going to go with William Byron.”

If Harvick’s production holds, it will mark a significant rebound for Byron, who, after winning the season-opening Daytona 500 and posting six top-five finishes through week 14, has struggled to crack the top 10, managing just six top-10 finishes in the next 19 races, including his victory at Iowa Speedway.

However, as the NASCAR Cup garage heads to Talladega, the 15-time winner has yet to find victory lane, with his best finishes being second in both 2021 and 2023.

A triumph at Talladega not only helps Byron erase the disappointment of Vegas but also allows him to pick up momentum and resume the promising form he displayed before the crash.