Kevin Harvick Echoes Kyle Larson’s Comments Impact of NASCAR’s Horsepower Increase

Kyle Larson’s response to NASCAR’s horsepower bump has certainly caught fans off guard. “I would encourage everybody to temper their expectations; it’s not way different,” he said, brushing off the 80 hp jump added to the existing 670 hp. The 2021 series champion tested the setup at Kershaw earlier this year and admitted he hardly noticed any change. And now with Kevin Harvick in the mix, he may just be on Larson’s side.

“It’s gotta have at least a 1,000 horsepower.” That’s what 2014 Cup Series champion Harvick had to say about the most talked-about horsepower issue last year. Harvick’s prayer may be partially answered. Ever since NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell dropped the bombshell about increasing the horsepower to 750 hp, there have been mixed reviews about this jump. Now, the former NASCAR driver has dropped his verdict on the hot topic.

While Harvick welcomed the move, he suggested the increase may not be significant enough to shift the on-track product. Speaking on his Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, the 60-time race winner offered his take. “I think that listening to the feedback from the drivers, they don’t notice the difference in the power, which you know, it’s 80 horsepower on paper, right?” he argued. “There’s a counterargument to how much it would cost for everybody to go with more horsepower than this. So, my hope is they’re looking to go more horsepower down the road as they look at how things evolve…Kudos to them for giving the cars more horsepower. I don’t want to knock it, but I don’t think anybody will notice.”

Harvick might be right in pointing out the direction of costs, considering it’s one of the biggest factors. O’Donnell pointed out that pushing beyond 750 HP would impose an extra $40-$50 million in costs across the industry. He also emphasizes that increasing horsepower can’t be done in isolation; it must be balanced with changes to aerodynamics, the braking system, and other vehicle systems.

Moreover, Steve acknowledged Dodge’s entry, saying, “ When we looked at this, we said, ‘All right, we’ve got Dodge coming in. We know what they want to go. Can we put a Hemi in this? What can we do? Honda potentially, so any of those things, three-year runway. We didn’t want to say, “All right, it’s 1,000 (horsepower) now,’ then ‘Just kidding.’ Three years from now, we’re changing it again. That’s hundreds of millions of dollars to the industry.”

However, as Steve plans an off-season test at North Wilkesboro to see how the car, tires, and package perform together, the results could determine whether the increase is meant to be evolutionary or radical. The change will affect 17 tracks in 2026, including the highly anticipated debut race at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado, part of NASCAR’s celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary. Right now, a common consensus screams progress, but don’t expect fireworks just yet.

More importantly, Harvick’s measured response lines up with what Kyle Larson had to say ahead of the second-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Speaking with reporters, the Hendrick Motorsports driver shared similar thoughts, saying, “I think it’s definitely a step, probably in the right direction, or a better direction. I don’t know if right direction is right. Yeah, I think – I’m happy. I would encourage you all and fans to like, not overpromote it like it’s going to fix everything, you know?”

While Harvick and Larson keep their hopes low, Christopher Bell is definitely open to the change, calling it a “step in the right direction.” But as Harvick dropped his honest truth about the increase in horsepower, the former Stewart-Haas driver could not help but credit Denny Hamlin’s efforts at Las Vegas.

Kevin Harvick hails Denny Hamlin’s determined championship run

Denny Hamlin was visibly emotional after clinching his 60th NASCAR Cup Series win over the weekend in Las Vegas, a milestone that only ties him with former champion Kevin Harvick on the all-time wins list but also secures his place in the championship 4 on November 2.

As the adrenaline faded and the celebration settled, Harvick took a moment to reflect on Hamlin’s achievement during the latest episode of his Happy Hour podcast.

Harvick wasn’t surprised by the fire fueling the No. 11 team, especially given what Hamlin has been carrying on and off the track. He said, “That 11 was on rails at the end. The driver of the 11 is very determined right now with everything he’s doing. There was a lot of emotion after the race with everything going on in Denny’s life. You saw how important it was to get that 60th win.His dad’s been ill, he’s got the lawsuit going on, you’ve got all the pressure of the championship — and you could just see all of it hit him at once. But those guys are on a mission right now for sure.”

With the Vegas win, Hamlin not only reached a major career benchmark but also sent a clear message to the rest of the field. He is still one of NASCAR’s fiercest competitors. As he continues the hunt for that long-elusive championship, his focus and raw emotion are turning this playoff run into one of the most captivating in recent memory