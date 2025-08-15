Kevin Harvick Gets Candid on Hendrick Motorsports’ Secret to Thriving Through Setbacks

“I got no brakes.” Kyle Larson’s urgent radio call during a spin at Watkins Glen captured more than just a mechanical failure; it reflected the rising tension surrounding Hendrick Motorsports’ 2025 season. With questions mounting and playoff hopes hanging in the balance, veteran driver Kevin Harvick has weighed in. And what he said might just explain why HMS isn’t losing sleep over the slump.

HMS found itself battling unexpected setbacks at the 2.45-mile road circuit, especially with Larson’s No. 5 car. Racing mid-pack after qualifying 26th, Larson went for a spin entering the 90-degree Turn 1. This led to a last-place finish at Watkins Glen at the worst possible time. He also finished P28 at Iowa. We’re not accustomed to a performance like this from Larson, who’s known for his killer instinct on the track, turning things around in a heartbeat. However, from technical issues to inconsistent finishes, the pressure is mounting as the playoffs approach. One of the most seasoned drivers in NASCAR, Kevin Harvick, recently shared a perspective on the leadership and culture at Hendrick Motorsports, emphasizing the key elements that keep the team inspired during hardships.

HMS: The corporate machine that keeps its drivers sharp

While speaking on his Happy Hour podcast, Harvick noted that the No. 5 team has spent considerable time in the garage due to mechanical issues. Even in the face of these difficulties, Hendrick Motorsports finds ways to gain small advantages, such as securing fastest laps to earn bonus points, a testament to their commitment to fighting for every inch of progress. “This is a typical Hendrick Motorsports kind of attitude. And you heard it from William Byron last week; after they won that race, they have a great way of managing the downs. To keep everybody motivated and engaged. No matter how many times that 5 car has been in the garage, you see those guys under the hood digging and trying to fix the car to get back out on the racetrack. And now they’ve gained two or three points by getting the fastest lap,” Harvick emphasized.

The crew’s unwavering work ethic keeps them in contention even though these failures have cost them significant track time and points. Harvick underlined that HMS’s management and leadership are what really make them stand out. “I see that it is easier to motivate the guys around. But HMS has a great way of navigating the downs to be able to keep the people engaged and motivated, some from just good business practices, more than anything. Good management and good leadership. I think they’ll show back up, but it hasn’t been great,” he added. HMS’s corporate machinery is ingrained with a culture of resilience and high standards that help drivers and teams remain focused, overcome obstacles, and get ready to bounce back stronger. As the upcoming Richmond race approaches, the N0.5 will look forward to building on it as it has been yet another site of great success for HMS. Larson has led 93 laps en route to victory lane in the spring of 2023. And he also holds a record of 346 career laps led at Richmond, being the fifth among active drivers.

During the caution that ended Stage 1, Larson made his way back into the race at Lap 22. He finished 15 circuits behind, earning the free pass eight laps later during a debris yellow after getting back on track at a deficit of 16 laps. The No. 5 team, however, stood to benefit more. With just two races left in the regular season, crew chief Cliff Daniels stressed the importance of building their notebook and sharpening their pit strategy. With a scorching 73.2-second time around the 2.45-mile road track, Larson even earned the point for the Xfinity Fastest Lap.

In contrast, the No. 24 car has yet to produce the regularly strong finishes that are anticipated, despite displaying competitive speed and a couple of wins. Everyone involved is under more pressure because, despite the raw pace, the results have not kept up with it, Harvick noted. Larson’s aspirations of winning the Regular Season Championship were all but dashed when he finished in last place, falling from 45 to 85 points behind teammate William Byron.

William Byron’s consistency at Watkins Glen strengthens championship bid

In the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, William Byron finished fourth in the No. 24 RAPTOR Chevrolet after putting up a consistent and calculated hustle. With two races left until the playoffs, this result not only marked his second top-five finish at the 2.45-mile road circuit, but it also increased his lead over teammate Chase Elliott in the regular-season points standings to 42 points.

Crew chief Rudy Fugle emphasized the team’s strategic approach, noting, “Once we realized we didn’t have the pace to run in that top-two or -three pace, we kind of punted to the strategy that we went to, which helped us get some stage points. William did a great job of managing the car at the end and then still finished fourth, so great points day.”

Byron just kept helping himself in the long run, even though he didn’t quite return to victory lane for the second consecutive race. Byron restarted the second stage in tenth place, having pitted late in the first segment like most others. While others pitted, Byron remained out and finished second, earning nine points.

Long fuel runs, however, required early stops in the last section. After Byron’s stop with 34 laps left, he gradually rose back into the top five and remained there until the checkered flag flew, while other drivers ducked into pit road for their last service of the race. Byron’s steady play and wise choices have made him a serious contender for the regular-season title, highlighting both his versatility on the track and the efficiency of his team’s strategy.