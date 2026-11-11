Kevin Harvick Issues Stern Warning to Carson Hocevar Following Homestead Sidelining

Carson Hocevar gave Spire Motorsports plenty to celebrate in 2026, delivering its first Cup Series victory at Talladega and earning a place in the Chase. Yet his breakthrough season came with a recurring complication. Whether through aggressive moves on track, confrontations with fellow drivers, or questionable decisions, the No. 77 Chevrolet regularly attracted attention for reasons beyond its speed. Eventually, the consequences reached his own team.

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The Martinsville incident with Austin Cindric proved particularly costly, leaving Spire with a decision that went beyond the usual NASCAR penalties. It also brought renewed scrutiny from people who have watched Hocevar’s development throughout the season. Among them was a former Cup champion who has little doubt about the young driver’s ability but sees a problem that cannot be ignored.

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“The fact that Hocevar got kicked out. And going back to the beginning of the season, when you talk about everything, there is a certain way that you have to go about all this,” Harvick said on his Happy Hour podcast. “And in the last race of the season, it caught up with Carson Hocevar and how you have to deal with things. You can’t just do whatever you want in Cup racing.”

Spire suspended Hocevar for the Homestead finale after he repeatedly hit the brakes in front of Cindric at Martinsville, damaging the No. 2 Ford and ending Cindric’s race. NASCAR separately fined him $100,000 and deducted 25 points for multiple code-of-conduct violations. Justin Haley replaced him in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

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Co-owner Jeff Dickerson said Spire could have left the matter to NASCAR, but the team had its own standards. “The way Carson conducted himself at Martinsville doesn’t meet the standard we set for our drivers, team members, or employees, and there are consequences for that,” he said. Dickerson stressed that Spire had not stopped supporting him.

Martinsville was the latest in a string of flashpoints. At Darlington, Hocevar spun Brad Keselowski after contact, then joked that he did things for television and clicks. His rivalry with Zane Smith escalated at Chicagoland, where the two wrecked and were called to NASCAR’s hauler.

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At Bristol, late contact with Ryan Blaney ended the Team Penske driver’s race. They traded punches afterward; Hocevar finished third.

At Phoenix, contact involving Ross Chastain sent Hocevar into Smith and Josh Berry. Smith later rammed Hocevar on the cooldown lap and was fined $50,000. At New Hampshire, Hocevar spun on the pace lap in wet conditions, drawing criticism from Kyle Larson, who suggested it was deliberate.

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Before the Cindric incident at Martinsville, a spin during a green-flag pit cycle had raised questions among competitors.

That record explains why Spire’s decision divided fans and the garage. His fan interactions and unfiltered personality have built a following. To some, benching him for the finale felt like Spire was turning its back on a popular driver.

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“Listen, there’s a lot of people upset,” said Mamba Smith. “A lot of his fans were mad at Spire or whatever, but, like, I got to tell you. They were mad at Spire. Fans were mad at Spire. I got to tell you. It wasn’t the one thing that he did. It’s the totality of the entire year.”

For fans, the suspension meant losing him at Homestead while Spire disciplined him. But Smith’s point was that Martinsville could not be viewed alone. Spire had to weigh the cumulative effect of a season’s incidents on its relationships in the garage.

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Harvick’s next assessment returned to the distinction between raw ability and professional responsibility.

“He’s got the talent, and he has the ability,” Harvick said. “But there’s just a way that you have to go about conducting yourself. Been there.”

Harvick’s final two words carry a history of their own. In 2002, he was fined $15,000 after a post-race altercation with Greg Biffle following a Busch Series race at Bristol. Weeks later, he twice hit Coy Gibbs in a Truck Series race at Martinsville.

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NASCAR deemed the contact deliberate, parked Harvick for the rest of the event, and extended the suspension to the following day’s Winston Cup race. He became the first driver suspended from a Cup race for on-track behavior. NASCAR also fined him $35,000.

Harvick learned that talent and aggression could not excuse every decision. Hocevar now faces his own version of that lesson. His first Cup win and Chase appearance established his potential; the next step is protecting that progress without repeatedly putting his team, rivals, and reputation in the firing line.