Kevin Harvick knows better than most how quickly a driver’s career can change when the right opportunity arrives. His own Cup Series journey began under extraordinary circumstances in 2001, when Richard Childress Racing called him up to replace Dale Earnhardt. More than two decades later, the former champion is now weighing in on NASCAR’s next generation of talent. And after watching one JR Motorsports prospect turn his season around, Harvick believes he could be ready for a similar leap.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think for somebody who could go Cup racing, I think you have to look at Kvapil, right? Like you putting Rodney with Carson like Dale did to make that team do what it did this year. I mean, we’re talking May, and he hadn’t won a race, and it was like, ‘Hey, buddy, if we don’t pick things up here, I don’t know if we have a sponsor. I don’t know if you’re going to have a seat.’ And then all of a sudden, the floodgates opened, and we were going to Victory Lane, and we were contending every week,” Kevin Harvick said on the Happy Hour podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Cup champion believes Carson Kvapil has the potential to reach NASCAR’s top division, particularly after the young driver transformed his 2026 campaign with JR Motorsports. Harvick pointed to the decision to pair him with Rodney Childers as a major factor in that turnaround. The veteran crew chief brought championship-winning experience to the No. 1 Chevrolet, giving Kvapil the support he needed to turn his season around.

The first half of the campaign had not gone according to plan. By May, Kvapil was still searching for his first victory, and Harvick suggested that concerns about sponsorship and his future seat had become part of the conversation. However, the results changed dramatically as the season progressed. Kvapil started winning, became a regular contender, and eventually put himself in position to fight for the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished the 2026 season with three victories, 14 top-five finishes, 21 top-10s, and three pole positions. He added a victory at Martinsville Speedway in October. Kvapil also finished runner-up in the Homestead-Miami Speedway championship race, securing third place in the final standings, just 28 points behind champion Justin Allgaier.

Fan Pulse Is the Modified Tour Still Important Enough for NASCAR’s Future? Yes, It’s Part of NASCAR’s Grassroots Identity No, NASCAR’s Priorities Have Shifted Yes, It Remains a Crucial Talent Pipeline NASCAR Needs to Invest in It to Stay Relevant AJFABR22 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

There is also a strong racing foundation behind the 23-year-old’s progress. Kvapil is the son of 2003 Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil and built his reputation in Late Model racing before moving into NASCAR’s national series. He won consecutive CARS Tour Late Model Stock championships in 2022 and 2023, recording 9 victories across those two seasons. His first O’Reilly Series start came at Martinsville in April 2024, where he finished fourth. He joined JRM full-time in 2025, reached the Championship 4 and finished fourth in the standings during his rookie campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kvapil’s potential also fits a familiar pattern at JR Motorsports. Chase Elliott won the 2014 Xfinity championship with the organization before joining Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series. William Byron followed a similar route, capturing the 2017 Xfinity title before moving to Hendrick’s Cup lineup. Noah Gragson also progressed through JRM’s O’Reilly program before receiving a full-time Cup opportunity with Legacy Motor Club in 2023. Josh Berry, meanwhile, developed through JRM’s Late Model program and won five O’Reilly races for the team before moving to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024. He later earned his first Cup victory with Wood Brothers Racing in 2025.

The Childers connection adds another layer to Harvick’s endorsement. The two worked together at Stewart-Haas Racing from 2014 through Harvick’s final Cup season in 2023, winning 37 races and the 2014 championship. Childers joined JRM in 2026 with an impressive 40-win Cup crew chief résumé, bringing experience that can help prepare young drivers for the demands of the top level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kvapil will remain with JRM in 2027, moving to the No. 8 Chevrolet after primarily driving the No. 1 this season. With his improved maturity, strong racing pedigree and a successful partnership with Childers, he has plenty to build on. Harvick did not suggest a Cup promotion was imminent, but his assessment makes clear that he sees the young driver as a serious candidate for that opportunity down the road.